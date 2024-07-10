Berry Union: Prices for strawberries and raspberries will increase by 20-30% by August

By August 2024, berries in Russia will rise in price by 20-30 percent. The head of the Berry Union, Irina Koziy, assessed the prospects for price growth for strawberries and raspberries, her words leads NSN.

According to the expert, Russian producers are trying to keep prices down, but they cannot operate at a loss.

“We have a slightly smaller harvest of garden strawberries this year. The cost of growing berries has increased greatly, so the selling price is higher than the year before. The situation with currants is very problematic, most of the plantings of which have suffered from spring frosts for the second year in a row. But this berry is mainly used for processing, and imported products prevail on the frozen products market,” Koziy explained.

According to a representative of the industry, the estimate of price growth of 8-16 percent is very optimistic: the dollar exchange rate has increased, labor has become more expensive, and logistics costs have also increased. The cost price has increased, sales prices will increase, producers have nowhere to go, she added.

Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper named raspberries as the most expensive berry. The most expensive delicacy is for residents of the Sverdlovsk region – 5.5 thousand rubles per kilogram. In Moscow and Sochi, they ask from two to three thousand rubles for it. In Dagestan – 953 rubles, in Crimea – 959 rubles. In St. Petersburg, a kilogram of this berry costs 600 rubles.