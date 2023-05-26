Gold prices rose today, Friday, with the dollar retreating from its highest level in two months, but it is heading for its third consecutive weekly loss, as traders assess progress in the US debt ceiling negotiations and await the next monetary policy move of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank).

And by 0311 GMT, spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1945.39 an ounce, after hitting its lowest level since March 22 at $1936.59. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,945.90.

But the yellow metal has fallen 1.6 percent since the beginning of the week.