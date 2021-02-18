Food prices in Russia increased by seven percent in January 2021 compared to January last, overtaking inflation. This growth turned out to be a record since January 2016, that is, in five years. The data was provided by the analytical service FinExpertiza (available to Lenta.ru).

Granulated sugar (by 64 percent) and sunflower oil (by 26.2 percent), for which the authorities introduced price regulation in December 2020, especially noticeably added in price over the year. The cost of cereals and legumes (by 20.8 percent), chicken eggs (by 18 percent), fruits and vegetables (by 16.3 percent) and pasta (by 12.9 percent) also increased significantly.

On the whole, a negative socioeconomic trend was observed throughout the country: mainly, the growth in food prices and general inflation were lower in prosperous regions. In contrast, high price increases were found in poor regions with low-income residents forced to spend the bulk of their money on food. Dagestan, Saratov region and Adygea became the leaders in price growth.

According to experts, the needy strata used anti-crisis payments from the state to increase consumption, which affected the rise in food prices. Due to state regulation of prices for individual products, the market can expect an imbalance in supply and demand, shortages and price surges, analysts added.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Reshetnikov noted that the measures taken in the country at the end of last year to combat the rise in prices for basic foodstuffs did not work.