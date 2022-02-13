Sinaloa.- Inflation does not give a truce and weaken the economy of Mazatlan families that no matter how stretch the money as Margarita Lizárraga does, it is not enough to meet basic food needs.

On his day off, he went to do the shopping at the market and after visiting some stalls, he found that instead of going down in price, lemons went from 65 pesos to 76 and 78 pesos per kilo. He said that this citrus is part of the diet of Mazatlecos. “We put lemon on everything,” Lizárraga abounded.

hikes

Avocado is at 89.50 pesos per kilo, and chicken, weight by weight, is already 10 pesos more expensive.

Meat has become unaffordable, 180 and 200 pesos, lamented Ernestina Días. Last year she bought half a kilo, but today it is barely enough for a quarter, and it is the cheapest.

In this tour of municipal markets, tenants like Miguel Sánchez recognize that they too are scared of inflation.

In the last two years there has been no price control. To them, suppliers raise the products and are forced to increase the cost to their customers.

The onion is at 24.50 pesos; the potato, which is used in a wide variety of foods, rises and falls between 26 and 22 pesos. The tomato had a significant decrease to 9 pesos per kilo. The banana, a very popular fruit, is between 23 and 26 pesos.

miracles

Beans remain at 35 and 38 pesos, while the black variety is at 45 pesos.

Lorena Fuentes indicated that with her salary and that of her husband she works almost miracles to buy food that goes up every day.

Before it was feared the January slope, but in recent years it extends to February, March and the other months. “It was useless to give a significant salary increase, now it reaches less with the increases in food and basic services,” he said.

These product increases also affect tenants as they ensure that now housewives buy less. Only when a celebration approaches do sales improve.

For the Day of Love and Friendship they buy a little more to make a special dish, said Juan Tirado, a butcher.

Banxico: High inflation will last longer

Considering that the inflationary pressures have been of a greater magnitude and duration than anticipated, a few days ago, the Governing Board of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decided to raise the reference rate by 50 basis points, placing it at 6 percent. This is the second 50 basis point hike in a row.

According to Banxico, global inflation continued to rise, pressured by bottlenecks in production, the recomposition of spending towards merchandise, high food and energy prices, as well as the recovery of some services.

The decision to raise the rate in that proportion was supported by the Governor and three deputy governors. Only one, Gerardo Esquivel, voted for a 25 basis point hike.

In its monetary announcement, Banxico said that the expectation for the average rate of general inflation during the first quarter of 2022 will be higher, from 6.7 to 6.9 percent, and for the last three months it raised it from 3.5 to 4 percent.

The United States reported that inflation in January was 7.5 percent annually, its highest level since February 1982.

The Data

increments

The frequent increases to the products of the basic basket suffocate families, who no longer know whether to buy food or pay for electricity, water and gas, which have also risen.