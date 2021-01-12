Josep Lluís Sellart

Storm Filomena and the cold wave that is hitting Spain has not only caused damage and blocked communication routes. They have also unleashed an upward spiral in the wholesale electricity market: the average price of a megawatt-hour (MWh) will rise again this Wednesday to 89.94 euros, a rise of 6.7% compared to the previous day and 110 % in so far this year. The higher demand, together with the lower presence of renewables and the fact that the price of gas has been through the roof, explains this rebound, which has put the electricity bill back at the center of the political debate.

The expression has been repeated in recent days: a perfect storm hits the electricity market. Bad weather conditions, with historically low temperatures – in Spain and in other countries – have triggered a domino effect that has been pushing up the average price of electricity on the wholesale market for days. This Wednesday it will touch 90 euros per MWh, according to data published by the Operator of the Iberian Electricity Market (OMIE). It is the second highest price so far this year, after marking last Friday, January 8 – when Filomena it was already dominating the skies – a record € 94.99, the highest since 2002.

You have to go back to December 2013 to find a similar price: 93.11 euros per MWh on average. Then, as now, a political storm was added to the atmospheric storm, with cross accusations between the government and the opposition. Seven years ago, the previous auction and competition model (CNMC) opened an investigation that, after seven years, is in the National Court appealed by the condemned electricity companies.

In January 2017, as a result of the cold and the closure of more than a third of French nuclear power plants, there was another considerable increase in prices. Then-Minister Álvaro Nadal also ordered an investigation. In both cases, there were accusations of incompetence of the PP government by the opposition and of favoring electricity companies. Now, with a coalition executive of PSOE and Podemos, similar attacks have been produced from the other side and reactions such as those of the formation of Pablo Iglesias, who even advocate the nationalization of Endesa. The Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, reiterated this Tuesday that the rise is “temporary”, as pointed out last week by the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. And that 2020, with the same system – but, yes, with a pandemic that plunged demand and a record for renewables – was the year with the cheapest electricity price in more than a decade.

“The wholesale market is not regulated by the Government. Neither before it was cheap nor now that it is expensive ”, ditch Joaquín Giráldez, partner of the consulting firm Ingebau. “It is something temporary. And if we talk about domestic consumption the increase is very small ”, he adds.

The maximum peak this Wednesday will be reached at 9:00 p.m., with 112.84 euros per MWh; the cheapest time will be five in the morning (61.35 euros). The reasons are several: few renewables in electricity generation, which are the cheapest energies; increase in the price of gas due to strong demand, especially from North Asian countries; skyrocketing consumption – in Spain demand has reached highs due to the cold, reaching 42,000 MW on Friday – and the increase in the price of CO2.

The price increase responds to market circumstances that have not only occurred in Spain. They have also affected Europe and Asia, being the case that in the United Kingdom or Japan the price of MWh has exceeded 700 euros. “In Asia there is supply risk. Here the situation is not far from dramatic, ”explains Jorge Morales de Labra, an industrial engineer specialized in the electricity sector. The network manager, Red Eléctrica de España (REE), confirms that despite the bad weather there has been no damage to the facilities or outages due to breakdowns.

Price fixing

But, as they say in the world, “if they have explained the electrical system to you and you understand it, it is because they have explained it to you wrong”. The prices in the daily market are set through a matching process in which the electricity traders and generators launch their offers for each hour of the following day: the cheapest sources – nuclear and renewable – are the first to enter; the most expensive, such as the combined cycle, are the last. But finally, all the plants end up receiving the price of the last offer that covers the demand, the most expensive.

“The wholesale market has common rules in more than 20 EU countries and it is normal for there to be ups and downs,” adds Morales de Labra, who proposes another solution: a fixed remuneration for certain technologies to give stability to prices. These are nuclear, renewables and hydroelectric plants. The latter, in particular, do not offer at their marginal cost but at the opportunity cost. That is, they calculate which plant would produce if the water were not present and enter when it is most convenient.

“There is a lot of alarm, but people don’t even know what their bill is and the increase only affects 40% of consumers,” explains Francisco Valverde, an electricity market analyst. This 40% is the one that has contracted a regulated market rate, the only one where the cost of the electricity consumed, which only accounts for 35% of the final bill, depends on the price of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the market. wholesaler. Even so, experts and consumer associations recall that this system is, despite the ups and downs, cheaper than the free market, where the price per kWh is that agreed with the marketing company. “The scandal of the rise in electricity is specific and only for 40% of consumers; the remaining 60% pays the most expensive electricity throughout the year ”, concludes Valverde.