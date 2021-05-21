With the risk in view that the high plateau of contagions that had been consolidated in the City of Buenos Aires in recent weeks will become the floor of sustained growth with the arrival of the first colds, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta decided to touch the emergency button this time and accompany the closure of schools ordered by the national government in the City of Buenos Aires.

That gesture opened another door: the reestablishment of the political dialogue of the Buenos Aires head of government with the President of the Nation. This Thursday morning, Rodríguez Larreta and Alberto Fernández spoke again at length after months of broken conversation.

In those minutes, Fernández, according to what they say in the Casa Rosada, told Rodríguez Larreta that he was thinking of making a strict closure of the activity and circulation until May 30 and asked him to keep schools closed at all educational levels in the City during those days.

The presidential request did not sound strange for the PRO leader, because since the beginning of the week he was working together with his officials to remove students from face-to-face classes. In principle, they imagined a scheme with the initial and primary levels with face-to-face classes, the first and second year of secondary school with part of the face-to-face classes and virtual parts, and with the last three years of the cycle with virtual modality. The tertiary and university levels would continue with virtual meetings. That plan had started to reel with the string of bad numbers of infected in the City.

This time, the concord between Fernández and Rodríguez Larreta ran from the scene to Axel Kicillof, who in the announcements of five and three weeks ago had come out to defend the presidential decisions as if he had been the promoter. The other leaders who refer to Cristina Kirchner also appeared blurred this time, perhaps too busy punishing the Government on one of its weakest sides: the failure to lower inflation.

