According to statistical data issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics of Egypt, and obtained by “Eqtisad Sky” website, the selling price of rebar recorded 19.1 thousand pounds in March 2022, compared to 15.4 thousand pounds in February 2022, an increase of 24.4%. While the average selling price was 13.4% in March 2021, an increase of 43.3%.

The average price of ordinary Portland cement packed in 50 kg sacks amounted to 75.6 pounds in March 2022, compared to 55.9 pounds in February 2022, an increase of 35.3%, while the average selling price was 45.9 pounds in March 2021, an increase of 64.4%.

Real estate prices expected to rise by 25%

Osama Saad El-Din, Executive Director of the Real Estate Development Chamber in the Federation of Egyptian Industries, said that iron and cement are the two most important components in the construction of real estate, and therefore the significant increase in their prices will lead to an increase in the prices of the final exit, which is real estate.

Osama Saad El-Din added, in exclusive statements to Iqtisad Sky, that real estate prices in Egypt are expected to rise by about 25% due to the rise in production inputs, pointing out that the local market is unable to bear the new increase.

Ezz El-Din called on the government to facilitate the procedures for citizens to obtain mortgage loans, so that the guarantor is the value of the unit itself, and it is withdrawn if the customer is unable to pay the installments, as well as raising the price level of the property value, because the price of the units has inflated during the last period.

He stressed the importance of encouraging the export of real estate in order to stimulate sales, after the decline in the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound against other currencies, the price in Egypt became competitive.

Slowing rates of work in real estate projects.

Eng. Daker Abdel-Lah, a member of the Real Estate Investment Division in the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and a member of the Construction and Building Committee of the Egyptian Businessmen Association, confirmed that the exaggerated increase in the prices of building materials led to a slowdown in work rates in real estate projects and others, and the sales rate also declined in light of the rise in real estate prices as a result of the high cost building materials.

The report issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics indicated that the average selling price of 3 cm white flat embossed glass per flat meter recorded 99.8 pounds in March 2022, compared to 94.8 pounds in February 2022, an increase of 5.3%, while the average selling price was 83.5 pounds in March. 2021, an increase of 19.5%.

According to statistical data, the average selling price of tiger white wood per cubic meter amounted to 5.2 thousand pounds in March 2022, compared to 4.7 thousand pounds in February 2022, an increase of 10.9%, while the average selling price was 4.6 thousand pounds in March 2021, with an increase of 14.2%.