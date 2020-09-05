The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, throughout a press convention held on August 28 on the state authorities home. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

The previous decide and ex-infant of Marina Wilson Witzel, the present governor of Rio de Janeiro who has been suspended for 180 days, had an increase as meteoric as his fall, which culminated this Friday with a suspension for the alleged diversion of public funds within the pandemic administration. The investigation even splashes on the primary girl, Helena Witzel. “They droop me with none proof,” says the ruled, and alleges that it’s a political persecution for a private matter with President Jair Bolsonaro. The historical past between the 2 exhibits that Witzel’s inexperience, her ambition and her disloyalty in direction of whoever allowed her to make use of her title to win the elections created the storm.

Witzel, 51, married with 4 kids, was an illustrious unknown to most Brazilians till shortly earlier than the 2018 elections, and a rookie in politics. 20 days earlier than these elections, he had 2% of the voting intentions. Witzel had by no means introduced himself for a place, however he thought he had the precise profile for the second Brazil was experiencing in 2018, underneath the “from order to chaos” insignia that the anti-corruption operation Lava Jato had inaugurated in 2014. And he talked about Choose Sergio Moro and decide Marcelo Bretas as references.

Then-presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was main the polls and Witzel, who had already tried to forge different alliances, noticed that there was the one likelihood to advance the dispute. It was Flávio Bolsonaro, candidate for senator, who articulated the alliance for Witzel to make use of his household’s final title within the marketing campaign, though his father didn’t publicly assist the candidate for governor. Mentioned and performed: the previous decide rose within the polls and reached the second spherical with 41% of the votes, double that of the second candidate, the previous mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes.

The ‘jairmanía’

It was the precise second when Brazil was in full swing jairmania, together with his aggressive speech towards the Staff’ Celebration (PT) and towards crime. Those that aligned themselves together with his anti-left discourse, in favor of arms and citizen safety, had a fantastic likelihood of successful. To change into extra recognized, Witzel would go to rallies of Bolsonaro’s allies and pit bulls. On October 1, he was with former police officer Daniel Silveira and politician Rodrigo Amorim, candidates for federal and state deputy respectively, within the metropolis of Petrópolis. The day earlier than, Silveira and Amorim had damaged “towards socialist dysfunction” a duplicate of a road signal with the title of the murdered councilor Marielle Franco. Silveira introduced Witzel as “our candidate for the Authorities of Rio.”

Even with out Bolsonaro’s public backing, Witzel struggled to point out intimacy with the then presidential candidate. On that event, he advised the general public that he had dined with Bolsonaro months earlier than and had communicated his curiosity in turning into governor. “He advised me: ‘Look, I’m lacking a screw for eager to be president of the Republic, however if you wish to be governor of Rio, you might be lacking two,'” he recalled. He ended the dialog, in response to him, by saying: “Candidate, I’m a Marine. Once they give me a mission, I do it, ”ostentatiously courting him to get his consideration.

Evangelical assist

The previous decide acquired the vote, on the one hand, of the areas dominated by the militias – paramilitary mafias made up of ex-policemen – and, on the opposite, of the evangelicals, as candidate of the Christian Social Celebration (PSC), chaired by pastor Everaldo, detained this Friday in the identical operation that investigates the governor. When he received the elections on October 28, 2018, with nearly 60% of the votes (4.67 million), Witzel reaffirmed his dedication to Bolsonarist beliefs and his gratitude to Flávio Bolsonaro.

“I need to specific my gratitude to a younger senator who, in a symbolic gesture, opposing even the 01 [su padre, Jair Bolsonaro]He held out his hand and stated ‘save Rio de Janeiro, Wilson,’ “he stated. The brand new governor didn’t fail to acknowledge the ability of which he was additionally elected president and a brand new “image of the change that Brazil was eager for”, however assured that he had not taken benefit of it. “I reached out my hand and was embraced by this renewal motion.”

However Witzel believed an excessive amount of in his personal studying of the information and regarded himself, earlier than his time, a attainable candidate for the presidency. Thus he confronted Bolsonaro, who had the general public equipment in his favor and who continued to have nice energy within the State: he had been elected seven instances in a row federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro – probably the most voted in 2014 – a devastated State, with two jailed ex-governors: Sergio Cabral and Luiz Fernando Pezão.

Bolsonaro had already proven that he was protecting his eyes open in relation to last-minute allies who may change into potential adversaries. He didn’t give his blessing to Witzel in the course of the election marketing campaign, simply as he didn’t give it to the São Paulo candidate, João Doria, who even created the slogan Saggy to win.

“Purpose for the top and shoot!”

Witzel spent the primary months of presidency dazzled by the place, immersed within the character he offered in the course of the marketing campaign. In November, simply after successful the election, he stated the police would shoot anybody with a rifle down the road. “The proper factor to do is to kill criminals who’ve rifles. Purpose for the top and shoot! In order to not fail, ”he stated. Final yr, he confirmed that he was campaigning for 2022, with media police operations and establishing distances with Bolsonaro.

In August, for instance, he went to the place the place a person had been shot by snipers after holding bus passengers hostage for a number of hours. The governor arrived on the scene, on the Rio-Niterói bridge, by helicopter. He descended making celebratory gestures as if it have been the ultimate of a World Cup, oblivious to the stress of the passengers, the town and the household of the lifeless kidnapper. Two days later, a report within the journal Epoch he recorded the criticisms he manufactured from the president. “Bolsonaro encourages the networks, however Brazil doesn’t advance,” he stated. The gap grew day-to-day, because the president himself made clear.

In October, in a dialog concerning the investigation into the homicide of councilor Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Silva, Witzel advised Bolsonaro that the investigation had gone to the Supreme Court docket as a result of the doorman of his urbanization had talked about his title. The matter had not but reached the press and Witzel used the knowledge for political functions as a type of veiled stress towards the president. Bolsonaro was livid and accused Witzel of manipulating the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro. “Now that the elections are over, he has acquired it into his head that he desires to be president,” he complained in a single act. “Nevertheless it has additionally gotten into his head that he desires to destroy the popularity of the Bolsonaro household,” he accused. The goalkeeper ended up altering his model and life took its course.

The hit of the pandemic

However, since then, the 2 have fought one another and the gap widened in the course of the covid-19 pandemic. Witzel joined different governors towards Bolsonaro’s anti-science stance and have become the declared goal of the president. He started to be extra delicate to the victims of Covid-19 and decreed the confinement, following the rules of the governors who represented the antithesis of the president.

Exactly in the course of the administration of the pandemic, in Might, his authorities was the goal of Operation Placebo, which investigated alleged diversions of cash in contracts within the well being space, together with overbilling within the buy of respirators. Justice suspects that there’s a broad system of corruption that may additionally contain different areas of the administration and members of the Legislative and Judicial Energy, and that it even splashes on the regulation agency of the primary girl, Helena Witzel.

A contract for 554,000 reais ($ 103,000) handed via Helena Witzel’s regulation agency between August final yr and Might of this yr, and a part of that cash would have reached the governor’s accounts. The data got here to gentle after the previous Secretary of Well being of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Edmar Santos, signed an settlement with the Prosecutor’s Workplace to scale back the sentence in change for data. Santos was concerned in a plot that included no-bid contracts and promised and undelivered subject hospitals for the administration of the pandemic within the state.

Livid, the suspended governor denied all the fees, known as his former secretary a “scoundrel”, stated the investigation was motivated by a “private matter” and instructed that the attainable affect of the Bolsonaro household within the accusations be investigated. “President Bolsonaro has already stated that he desires Rio and has accused me of persecuting his household,” he stated. “Annoying when I’ve the militia detained?” He requested. He additionally hypothesized that his suspension will profit the investigation into Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s alleged cash diversion system. In December, he was to nominate the brand new Rio de Janeiro lawyer normal, who will take cost of the investigations which can be placing rising stress on Flávio and the remainder of the presidential household.

Witzel additionally accused Assistant District Legal professional Lindora Araújo of persecuting different governors. In Might, seven state governments have been focused by Operation Placebo. The day earlier than the operation towards Witzel, Bolsonarista deputy Carla Zambelli superior in an interview that police operations could be carried out towards the governors.

The previous decide and former toddler of Marina has to place up with Bolsonaro’s rejoicing at his misfortune. As he left the Planalto Palace, the president mocked: “Rio is on fireplace”