From: Anne-Christine Merholz, Max Müller

Political scientist Uwe Jun explains why the Left has dismantled itself and how Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party could actually weaken the AfD.

It was September 24, 2017, when Germany elected a new Bundestag. In the end, the Left ended up with 9.2 percent, just ahead of the Greens (8.9 percent). In 2009 the party even got 11.9 percent. This week it becomes clear once again why this seems incredible from today’s perspective. While the Greens are part of the federal government, the Left could soon be over. In Hesse (3.1 percent) and Bavaria (1.5 percent), the party failed to pass the five percent hurdle in the most recent state elections. A fate that, according to current surveys, is also threatening her at the federal level, after she was only able to enter parliament in 2021 thanks to winning three direct mandates.

Sahra Wagenknecht will go down in history as a gravedigger, if that’s how it really happens. With her leaving the Left and the founding of her new party, which is to emerge from the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW) association at the beginning of next year, the end could be sealed – even if the 54-year-old emphasizes that she feels that way Linked further.

Directional battle on the left: “Economic” versus “cultural”

Political scientist Uwe Jun from the University of Trier also believes that Sahra Wagenknecht plays a crucial role. “Wagenknecht was never fully recognized by parts of the party. This is a fatal sign for voters,” he says IPPEN.MEDIA. This is not a left-wing specialty. “Just think of the constant attacks against Armin Laschet from within our own ranks. The result was the Union’s worst election result in federal election history,” said Jun.

Federal election 2005: The two top candidates of the Left Party at the time, Gregor Gysi (left) and Oskar Lafontaine, appear in a tent in front of guests at the election evening party. © Bernd Settnik/dpa

A dispute over direction has been raging within the left for a long time. Jun speaks of the “cultural left” on the one hand and the “economic left” on the other. Wagenknecht clearly belongs to the “economic” camp. In her book “The Self-Righteous” she denounced a narrowing to “urban, diverse and cosmopolitan” topics and castigated representatives of this movement as “lifestyle leftists”. The topics of the doctoral economist are social justice and redistribution, not gender and identity politics.

The book was published in April 2021, a few months before the federal election. With 4.9 percent, the Left achieved the worst result in its history to date. This was also due to the lack of charismatic leadership, says Jun. “Just think of Lothar Bisky (party leader from 2007 to 2010, editor) or Gregor Gysi (party leader from 2005 to 2015, editor); These were integrative politicians with charisma. This is what the left is currently missing.” In addition, the party has never agreed on whether it wants to govern or remain a protest party.

AfD played an important role in dismantling the left

A decision that has now been made for the left. As its decline began, the AfD became stronger and stronger. “The AfD has concentrated on the heart of the Left, the East, and thus weakened it,” says Jun. The disagreement over the fundamental orientation has also become a problem. “Dietmar Bartsch and Bodo Ramelow have always made it clear that they want to govern. Wagenknecht and others remained skeptical.” She appears to be taking this position with her to the BSW, as became clear at the press conference to found her new party. Instead of making big declarations of war towards the 2025 federal election, Wagenknecht was more reassuring. You now have to manage to build party structures.

It remains unclear how the BSW wants to deal with right-wing populist tendencies. Their politics are “of course not right-wing,” said Wagenknecht South German newspaper. If in doubt, she even wanted to work together with the CDU to prevent right-wing populists from taking part in government in the East, she said Time. But Wagenknecht cannot choose her supporters, as was particularly evident at the “peace demonstration” she initiated in February. Jun is skeptical as to whether this balancing act will be successful: “Many programmatic points are open. The BSW homepage is mainly about redistribution and peace. However, Wagenknecht says little about migration. She has to show her colors. If she really wants to poach voters from the AfD, she will have to take a position here.”

Left-wing politicians remain combative – despite Wagenknecht competition

And the future of the left? “They don’t have any leaders who are effective with voters and they have direct competition from the Wagenknecht party,” says Jun. Gregor Gysi in an interview with Mirror more optimistic: “My party is in an existential crisis, there is nothing to sugarcoat. But I am convinced that the left can survive this. However, we have to try very hard.”

When asked by Ateş Gürpinar, deputy federal chairman of the party, he also appeared combative: “It is our most urgent task to give people back strength and hope,” he said IPPEN.MEDIA. “Many have given up and don’t know how they can make a living despite working. There are entire regions left behind in both East and West. We must and will provide a left-wing counterweight to the traffic light’s poverty policy and the rampant shift to the right.” It remains unclear who the voters will buy these words, which could also come from Wagenknecht, more – the Left or the BSW.