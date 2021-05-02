Few names in the history of music have been as clairvoyant as the biblical Destiny’s Child, “the girls of destiny”, created by Tina Knowles – Beyoncé’s mother – from a passage in the Book of Isaiah. A group through which, in less than a decade of activity, up to six members passed, of which Beyoncé was the germ and star. But the band, beyond the successful or, in general, frustrated careers of its individual components, managed to become one of the most successful female bands, and specifically black women, in history, with the permission of Diana Ross’s Supremes. or the Pointer Sisters. A group that modernized the mix of r & b and female pop with great voices, giving the whole a touch of what the Spice Girls shortly before had baptized as girl power, that power of the girls that showed a contagious complicity.

A sisterhood, as they call it themselves, that now continues, at least among those who were the three main, though not original, components of the group: Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé herself. Their union is such that it is difficult to elucidate what was the last moment in which the Destiny’s Children were a band. That point could be 15 years ago, when at the end of March 2006 they happily received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame together.

After 11 Billboard Awards, two Grammys, nine nominations, five American Music Awards, two MTV video awards, among many others, and 60 million records sold worldwide on May 1, 2001, what can be considered came the beginning of the end. It was that spring 20 years ago when they released their third and last great album, Survivor. It is true that later a Christmas album would arrive, another of remixes and some more compilation, and even in November 2004 a new work, Destiny Fulfilled, with some hit single. But by then the band was mortally wounded. The three members had already begun to develop their own solo careers and precisely in a concert in Barcelona in June 2005 they announced their goodbye. They were already flying alone, especially one of them: Beyoncé.

Destiny’s Child’s performance at Coachella. GTRESONLINE

The one who this year has become the female artist with the most Grammys in history was only nine years old when in 1990 her father, Mathew Knowles, wanted to start a small group with his daughter and a friend whom he had met in a casting for a pageant called LaTavia Roberson. They were joined in 1992 by Roberson’s schoolmate, Kelly Rowland, who would now stay in the band forever. Shortly after, LeToya Luckett joined. Together they entered a national competition, in which they finished second, but which generated in Mathew the need to leave a job, set up a quartet and be his guide.

Those who were about to be called Cliché or The Dolls —something that did not happen thanks to the intervention divine Tina’s — had been together for almost a decade when in 1997 they signed their first major record deal with Columbia Records and took their definitive name. The “girls of destiny” were on the right track, although they were only 16-year-old teenagers. The true professionalization of the singers arose when they made a song for the soundtrack of Men In Black in 1997. And in 1998 everything exploded: they released their self-titled album, which went platinum, sold a million copies in the US and three in the rest of the world. A success surpassed by the second, The Writing’s on the Wall, released in July 1999 and it sold 15 million copies.

That’s where things started to get complicated. LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett complained that Mathew Knowles was not clear on the bills and paid them less than his daughter and Rowland. In the fall of 1999 they demanded a new agent. He fought back and got them out of the way, literally: when MTV premiered in February 2000 the music video for Say my name —Which later became one of the most famous songs of the group and that today is close to 500 million reproductions on Spotify and 300 million on YouTube—, both of them were not in it. They were replaced by Michelle Williams and the short-lived Farrah Franklin (she lasted less than six months when she couldn’t stand the pressure). They hadn’t even been warned.

Williams and Rowland became Beyoncé’s definitive companions. And they continued to triumph with Survivor, which that first week of May 2001 sold more than 700,000 copies in the US (12 million worldwide in total). But maturity arrived and the desire to do their own projects. They all entered their twenties with success and ambition. The group undertook a great tour, announced their separation, released one more album … and in 2006 it was definitively dissolved.

Breaking up did not mean failing, because the legacy of what they were together one day remained and continues there, but the individual careers of its components were already more arid. Of course, from those ashes was born that incomparable phoenix that is Beyoncé, one of the most brilliant, successful and popular female artists of the 21st century, who has known how to build an entire empire of music, but also of film, television, fashion and business around him.

LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson tried to create a new band with two more girls, a group called Anjel that passed without pain or glory. Luckett released an album of some success with Capitol Records in 2006. Nothing else. Roberson starred in a play and some video on YouTube, but had problems with alcohol and has become a representative of boxers, a sport of which he even launched a magazine. A couple of years ago he was reunited with Beyoncé, with whom he was lovingly photographed. Farrah Franklin tried to make a career in music, with difficulty, and in 2016 she was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams’ solo careers have gone at half throttle, or at least they have never quite reached Beyoncé’s level. The first has remained higher: he also ended up breaking with Mathew Knowles as an agent and has released songs with David Guetta, Lil Wayne or Busta Rhymes, and last February he released K, his last single. Williams has participated in musical productions on stage and in television series and competitions, and has launched a line of household products. Her latest album is from 2014. She has had, as she herself has said, depressive episodes, which have led her to motivate others to seek help. Until three years ago she was engaged to a Christian pastor and focused on making religious music; in fact, in one of his most famous songs, Say Yes, sing with Rowland and Beyoncé. All three sing the refrain: “When Jesus says yes, no one says no.”

Their friendship is long and lasting. In February 2013, at the SuperBowl, Beyoncé appeared by surprise with both friends as faithful squires, something she repeated at the Coachella festival in April 2018. Their union is such that three months ago Rowland broadcast live on Zoom the birth of her last son, Noah, to her friends. The girls were definitely bound by fate.