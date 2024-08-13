Is the party over? In recent months, American media outlets such as Wall Street Journal and Financial Times They start talking about the coworking as a truncated revolution, a supposed groundswell that would have ended up falling far short of the immense potential that was perceived just two years ago. In the opinion of analysts such as Kristopher J. Brooks, the future was already here, but the main companies on the planet have chosen to disdain it and cling to the present. That is, to stick to that traditional office model that the generalization of remote work and shared work environments was going to throw into the dustbin of history, along with the rest of the old relics of pre-pandemic capitalism.

The story is conditioned, of course, by the very recent collapse of WeWork, the main international driver of coworking as a model of massive success and a weapon loaded with the future. The New York company, a corporate unicorn that reached an annual turnover of more than 3 billion, managed a total of 4 million square meters in 779 locations spread across 39 countries and brought together a community of around 547,000 professionals, filed for bankruptcy in November 2023 and has just presented a debt restructuring plan that analysts consider to have an uncertain prognosis.

More information

His has been a pendulum-like fate, very illustrative of the ups and downs that the fever of coworking since it burst into our lives back in 2010. WeWork began as an innovative project, but with a certain modesty, a network of “ephemeral youth offices and eco-friendly” in the New York borough of Brooklyn. In just five years, it had already transformed into a large multinational corporation, considered one of the 50 most promising companies in the world by the magazine Fast Companyowner of spaces on the main floors of unique buildings such as the Manhattan Center, the Bush Tower in Times Square, the Constellation Place in Los Angeles or even the picturesque North Wabash skyscraper in Chicago, a posthumous work by Mies van der Rohe.

That a company of such magnitude should go under just when the winds of history seemed to be in its favor is peculiar, but Kelly Gillblom, a writer for Fortuneattributes it “to an internal dynamic of the company that has very little to do with the general health of the coworking “As a business model and as a trend.” Gillblom considers WeWork to be an ocean liner that has been managed for years as if it were a family company, with ambition, but also in a capricious, inconsistent and irrational manner. The founders, Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, are no longer piloting the ship, victims of a reputational crisis suffered between 2018 and 2019 (multiple lawsuits for labor discrimination, harassment or bad business practices) that forced them to step aside.

However, Jed Rothstein, author of a very enlightening Hulu documentary about the company (WeWork, the Making and Breaking of a 47 Million Unicorn), also considers that Neumann and McKelvey made the mistake of taking a passing trend, that of coworking massive, without fully taking into account that large companies still prefer, today, the hierarchical and centralized control of their staff that traditional offices offer them. After the moment of uncertainty brought by the pandemic, shared workspaces are emerging as another option, with expectations of continuing to grow in the medium term, but somewhat far from the transformative capacity that was once attributed to them.

A recent study by the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) suggests that the coworking Spain is going through a relatively sweet period, hardly showing the symptoms of reflux that are seen in other latitudes. Our country currently has 1,400 co-working and collaborative work spaces, an offer only inferior to that of the United States, India and the United Kingdom. Carles Méndez, one of those responsible for the study, attributes this to the attractiveness of environments such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Malaga, Granada or Castellón for emerging international companies or expatriate self-employed workers, due, above all, to “the Mediterranean climate and lifestyle”. With prices of around 150 euros per month for a flexible position and 240 for a permanent one in both Barcelona and Madrid, our country is emerging as the main European paradise for coworking and a massive recipient of digital nomads, a phenomenon that more than makes up for the relative lack of interest that this option generates among local workers.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, X, Instagramor subscribe here to the Newsletter.