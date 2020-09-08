Final Monday, Ronald Koeman performed his first coaching session on the Ciudad Deportiva del Barcelona. Then, 19 footballers, who had handed the PCR checks the day earlier than, had been positioned beneath the orders of the Dutch coach. There have been the discarded Luis Suárez, Rakitic (he was transferred to Sevilla), Arturo Vidal and Umtiti; the gamers referred to as up by their nationwide groups had been lacking. No absence, in any case, had as a lot weight for the brand new Barça coach as Lionel Messi. The azulgrana captain was in insurgent mode. He didn’t need to know something about Barça, LaLiga, a lot much less the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu. Every week later, Messi had no selection however to rectify. He handed the PCR checks, as required by LaLiga protocol, and joined Koeman’s work.

Maintain studying