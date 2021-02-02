We are facing such a changing world. Haunted by the pandemic. With competing economies and with constantly growing external and internal challenges. In a setting where in the extreme south of America every day we feel more and more vulnerable and isolated seeing as external powers covet our basic goods, many still almost unexploited.

In that scenario we should look for how transform our infinite bioceanic potentials transforming it into realities of wealth and common well-being.

The southern cone, that triangle made up of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, we should join a new confederation and common market that would give us the consumption of around 70 million souls. All with the great advantage of being nations of similar culture, language and idiosyncrasies. Other counterpart countries could later join as well.

A satellite image of the Río de la Plata, the natural border with Uruguay that the reader asks to transform into a bridge.Photo: Afp / Nasa / Getty.

The Río de la Plata and the Andes Mountains should stop being our borders and do as historically was achieved in North America, where cultures, peoples, languages, religions and ethnic groups as disparate as the Angles of Massachusetts, the French of New Orleans, Hispanics and Mexicans from California and even Russians from Alaska and Polynesians from Hawaii. Thus they achieved transform that territory into the first world power.

Perhaps the great José de San Martín when crossing the mountain range had that great dream. But petty interests here and abroad managed to produce a balkanization of our countries.

It is to be believed that that hero and great visionary imagined this great territory as powerful, cultured and protected, well defended, united as brothers and not dispersed, conflictive, poor and vulnerable.

Paso Cristo Redentor in Mendoza that communicates Argentina with Chile.

Union make force. They did so in Canada, the United States, and even postwar New Europe. Why not imitate them and get out of the swamp that has us more and more demoralized and sad every day?

Swamp in which we do not see that future of greatness that our heroes glimpsed as Artigas, O’Higgings and San Martín among other known and anonymous patriots. Patriots who even managed to unite their armies before the common enemy as a protective shield of the Southern Cone, today in latent sovereign vulnerability.

We have infinite potentialities and the great wealth asleep. Two oceans to trade with the world and a similar culture. An unimaginable future of bonanza and happiness if we thought big.

Pedro Sylvester

OTHER LETTERS

“News that show the ilk of humanity”

The Novasep factory in Belgium is part of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine production chain. It was inspected to check the causes of the delays Photo: AP / Francisco Seco

On Friday, January 29, between pages 8 and 9 of Clarín there were four news items that show the ilk of humanity. In the first the European Union (EU) fight against pharmaceuticals for the provision of vaccines, as it discovered that AstraZeneca is not fulfilling the contract and ships what is manufactured in Brussels to London.

The next one showed that the same EU will veto the export of vaccines for the defense of its own citizens, regardless of what happens to citizens of other places. Nor does he want to comply with the signed contracts. In the third news, the British Empire refuses to deliver its surplus dose to the EU. Does not comply with signed contracts.

Finally, in Spain some 700 politicians, military, trade unionists and even a bishop used their power and influence to sneak into vaccination lists passing over vulnerable groups.

This shows that the human race is the worst species that inhabits the earth and that the wise nature is trying to extinguish it through the simple Covid-19.

Rafael Madero

Requests that airmen can return to work

“My son studied and trained as a commercial pilot,” says the reader and demands that he return to work. Photo: Courtesy Aerolineas Argentinas

They debate about all the items except the airmen, who are also out of work. Such is the case of one of my sons who is a commercial pilot and has lost his job the same day his first child was born on June 10, 2020.

Everyone has the right to have a job or occupation, but he cannot stream or reinvent himself. He studied and trained as a commercial pilot, as well as his life partner who has lost his job in the same airline. They also have commercial commitments, family and endless things to fill out.

They talk about restaurants, domestic staff, artists (musicians, theater, circuses), lawyers, notaries, real estate. And the pilots? When are you going to include them in your manifests? No one provides help to themNeither does it pay social work nor do they cover anything for the baby.

Be fair when making (yourself) the voice of the people. I know that some international airports are closed and / or closing, but name the pilots, the commanders who so often postponed family situations to take us all to our destinations.

Paula Carmen Rubio

Claim psychological studies from candidates

Session of deputies in the National Congress. Photo: Deputies Press.

I can think of a possible solution to find suitable candidatess. Taking into account the countless historical events repeated in our country for more than 200 years.

And, on the other hand, paying special attention to the sexual act carried out by a deputy of the Nation in front of the cameras a few months ago, I propose to install a system by which all pre-candidates for electoral positions must perform a psychodiagnostic test before standing for election.

The intention of this initiative is to anticipate that the candidates do not encounter any condition that prevents them from developing their role.

This mental health prevention device could be developed through municipal hospitals throughout the country. With this procedure we would guarantee a certain legitimacy that will enable us to develop a healthier democracy.

Daniel Maccagnoni

“They justify evasion, but they oppose street vending”

AFIP.

Entrepreneurs and anarcho-libertarians with the pretense of leaders justify tax evasion due to tax pressure. Certainly the tax burden suffocates companies and the self-employed. But that never justifies operations in black nor evasion.

Are the same as protest illegal street vending, common crime and property intrusion. Starting from this reasoning that borders on the apology of crime, we could also justify the manteros, armed robberies and the occupation of land and houses: inequality of opportunities, recurring economic crises and unemployment are the excuses.

This phenomenon is called social anomie. The norms disappear in its fulfillment. A vicious circle has been generated that those who have a good economic past only warn when they advance against their property and their own life. But it is too late.

Ricardo Fuentes

