“the rings of power”, new bet of Prime Video, will expand JRR Tolkien’s fictional universe on streaming screens. Fans are excited for the series as it promises to keep up with the trilogy.”The Lord of the rings” and be the first of several deliveries.

Director Peter Jackson he had already expressed his support for the blockbuster and is also looking forward to the result. “I’ll be watching her. Making movies is quite difficult and something to celebrate. The only thing I look forward to is seeing her as a perfectly neutral viewer,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Many fans have wondered why the filmmaker did not contribute anything in the making of “The Rings of Power”. A few weeks after its premiere on the platform this September 2, Amazon revealed the real reason for its non-participation:

“In pursuing the rights to our show, we were forced to keep the series distinct and separate from the movies. We have the utmost respect for the films of Peter Jackson and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and we are delighted that you are looking forward to seeing ‘The Rings of Power’”.

What is ‘The Rings of Power’ about?

The epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’. During its 8 episodes, we will learn about an era in which great powers were forged, heroes were put to the test, hope almost died and a terrible villain threatens to cover the entire world in darkness.