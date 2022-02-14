The teaser that continues the story of The Lord of the Rings, arrives as part of the Superbowl, showing us shocking images of the events that occurred in the second age of Middle-earth, long before the existence of the King, the community and the ring. A new legend will be revealed in the long-awaited series of Amazon Prime Video.

First images of The Power of the Rings

Recently, Amazon Prime Video has published images of the characters that will be part of the series that will continue to provide us with more details about the universe of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promises to win the hearts of old and new fans of the trilogy. Photo Composite: Hollywood Reporter and PCMag

Production of The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power. Photo: Vanity Fair

The village of Tirharad in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Vanity Fair

A young Lord Elrond in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Vanity Fair

Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Vanity Fair

The rings of power, release date

In a recent promotional video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reconfirmed its release date for the September 2, 2022 .

The series will have a total of 8 episodes and the showrunners of the series are excited to tell the complete story that goes beyond what was seen in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy.

The lord of the rings: the rings of power, new posters. Photo: Composite/Amazon Prime Video

Creators champion diversity

In an interview with Vanity Fair, executive producer Lindsey Weber He mentioned the following: “It seemed natural to us that an adaptation of Tolkien’s work should reflect what the world is really like. Tolkien is for everyone,” he explained.

“Their stories are about fictional races who do their best work when they leave the isolation of their own cultures and come together,” added Weber.