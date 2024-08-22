The second season of The Rings of the Power is at the door, and the trailers allow us to see all the action and excitement that the installment brings with it after two years of waiting. The Prime Video production is packed and although it has been heavily criticized, it seems that there is nothing that can stop creative ingenuity, because now we are facing a panorama that will dig even deeper into the unknown.

Sauron’s origin could be elaborated in the new season of The Rings of Power. So the past, present and future converge in the new installment that lights up and darkens in multiple ways. Are you ready to embark on a new journey through Middle-earth?

Sauron, the Dark Lord, is played by Charlie Vickers and is the essence of the saga of The Lord of the Rings and in The Rings of Power It takes on a less mythical and much clearer air than in previous projects. —from the literary to the different installments in adaptations—.

In the first season, Doubt and tension consumed us, no one knew who Sauron was, and no one wanted it to be that wizard who was unaware of the world. However, we didn’t want it to be Galadriel’s potential romance manifesting in the gorgeous Haldbran either! Men are always traitors! The worst thing is that Sauron will still break our hearts in various ways in the remainder of the The Rings of Power.

Sauron sneaked away in the first season of The Rings of Power and we realize how we deceive ourselves, when we faced the news alongside Galadriel, to whom the same villain explained the points in which he never clarified the information that she took for granted.

In the second season of The Rings of Power We will see how Sauron became the dark lord of Middle Earth. But it will be elaborated beyond that, because the forces of the continent will unite to bring down the evil of the world in the form of the Dark Lord.

It seems that, and we cannot confirm this yet, the second season of The Rings of Power will go back 1,000 years to the fall of Morgoth, which concerns the original Dark Lord from JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world. So it looks like we’ll be getting a glimpse of that, as in these scenes a young Sauron will be played by Jack Lowden.

In addition to this, we could also see hints that would clarify the origin of the Dark Lord’s rivalry with Adar (Sam Hazeldine), the elf who is the father of the orcs and who was introduced as the villain of the first installment of The Rings of Power.

When does The Rings of Power season 2 premiere?

The new season of The Walking Dead will premiere on Thursday, August 29, 2024. The Rings of Powerthe series will have eight episodes. The debut will feature the release of three chapters in a row. Below is the projected release dates:

August 29: Chapters 1, 2 and 3.

September 5: Chapter 4.

September 12: Chapter 5.

September 19: Chapter 6.

September 26: Chapter 7.

October 3: Chapter 8.

And you, from where will you see? The Rings of Power?

Remember that, the animated film, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rings Rohirrim, will be released in theaters on December 13.

