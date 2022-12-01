Prime Video has announced via press release the new cast members for the second season of de The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Seven new actors therefore join the cast of the series, which is currently in production in the UK.

The Rings of Power brought audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of JRR Tolkien’s majestic Middle-earth.

“To date, the first season is the first Prime Video Original series in any territory and has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, a success that addresses the universal nature of powerful storytelling.”said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios.

It’s still: “We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘company’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in Season 2.”

The new cast members are: Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.

The role of the orc leader “Adar” has been recast for the second season, and will be played by Sam Hazeldine.

The first season saw the favor of critics and audiences with 1.3 billion minutes viewed by users in its debut week alone (a record given that only 2 episodes were released at the time).