The Rings of Power, the new Amazon Prime Video television series based on the universe of The Lord of the rings, created by J. R. R. Tolkien, continues to prepare its arrival on the streaming platform. This time, a total of no less than 23 new character posters have been revealed that will appear in the new adapted story.

The new images were posted on the official Twitter page, The Lord of the Rings on Prime, something that surprised fans due to the large amount of promotional material.

YOU CAN SEE: Brian Cox was impressed by Brad Pitt’s beauty as Achilles in Troy

However, despite the excitement of fans of JRR Tolkien’s work to get a first look at the characters, the new posters only mysteriously reveal the hands of each of the protagonists.

The first season is expected to premiere during the second half of 2022 and will reach the quality of Peter Jackson’s films. Photo: Amazon Prime Video.

So what is hidden behind each of these 23 pairs of hands? The secret is in the details, as in each poster the actors are holding something and are dressed differently.

YOU CAN SEE: We’re dead, ending explained: who survived the zombie attack?

For example, some wear ornate robes, while others wear armor and wield weapons.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Likewise, certain symbolisms are appreciated through fruits, parchments and other details that only the most fanatical of The Lord of the Rings novels will grasp.

YOU CAN SEE:

Next, we leave you all the new posters of the series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power poster. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The rings of power, release date

In a recent promotional video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reconfirmed its release date for September 2, 2022.

The series will have a total of 8 episodes and the showrunners of the series are excited to tell the complete story that goes beyond what was seen in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy.