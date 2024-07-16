In a recent interview, the showrunners of the second season of The Rings of Power They talked a little about what we can expect. Here they said that the season will be very focused on the villains. Especially on Sauron, whose past will have several scenes.

In fact, the creators have revealed what the opening scene of the second season will be like. The Rings of PowerThis one won’t start immediately after the final episode of the first season, but will take us to a flashback. This one will be quite dark and will have to do precisely with Sauron and Adar.

According to them, They decided to start like this to make it clear to viewers that this is going to be a pretty dark season. The villains will be the main focus of the new episodes, especially since they will be set at the end of the first era after the defeat of Morgoth, when Sauron begins to grow much stronger.

Source: Amazon Studios

The Rings of Power It is a show centered on several characters, But for its showrunners, Sauron is the center of gravity. Everything will begin to gravitate towards him and his growing threat to Middle Earth. So prepare to see his rise to the fearsome being we met in The Lord of the rings.

What is The Rings of Power season 2 about?

The second season of The Rings of Power It will precisely show us Sauron after his confrontation with Galadriel. Here he will use his cunning and a new disguise to interfere in Celebrimbor’s work and create the rings of power so important to the entire franchise.

If you are one of those who want to see it, you should know that it will begin streaming exclusively on Prime Video. It will be next August 29th when we receive its first episode and after that we can expect a new one every week. Did you see the previous season?

