The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power is a Prime Video original series, the first season was released in 2022, the epic fantasy series stars Morfydd Clark —Galadriel—, Robert Aramayo —Elrond—, Charlie Vickers —Sauron—, and Max Baldry —Isildur—, among others. The second season will be released in August, so it’s your time to remember the details after two years of absence of the series.

The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power It is set in Middle Earth created by JRR Tolkien and presents us with a story of action, adventure and power. Remember that the movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will hit theaters in December 2024.

Big parenthesis: the film will set a prequel that takes place 261 years before the events of the trilogy The Lord of the Rings. It will star King Rohan and his daughter Éowyn. This will reveal another past episode of the vast and brand new epic saga. Without further ado, let’s remember what happened in the first season of The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power.

What you should remember from The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power first season

What was The Rings of Power Season 1 about?

Spoiler alert! From this point on you will read a summary of the first season of the series:

What happened to Galadriel?

The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power Start following Galadriel —who is caught between a duel and a search for identity— refuses to leave Sauron behind even though he has not appeared for centuries. However, the King of the Elves decides that it is enough and sends her back home. However, the elf’s tenacity and a sigh of ill omen will make her return.

In the midst of a shipwreck he will be saved together with Halbrand, a man who claims to be the heir of the southern lands. A beautiful ship takes them under its shelter and takes them to the lands of the northern kingdom: Númenor, a nation that no longer accepts the elves, due to the prophecies that they will bring darkness to their lands.

Despite this, Galadriel convinces the queen that she must help reclaim the southern lands before it is too late.furthermore, she thinks that Halbrand is the promised King of the lands, so, with strength and the banner of hope they will be able to win and after that, defeat Sauron.

Source: Prime Video

Together they gather their troops and head towards the captured lands in the south. In addition to the queen of Númenor, they are also joined on the journey an important family that, from the oldest lineage, is a friend of the elvesand despite the new rules that the country upholds, they are on the side of the elves: the captain and his son Isildur travel to the lands alongside their queen and although they do not know it, they will fulfill a prophecy.

Isildur is a good-for-nothing, but he hears a call from afar, seeking him to leave the northern lands. However, already in the middle of the battle, after an unexpected event, he is presumed dead.

The troops of Númenor arrive in the southern lands and manage to quell the threat that is about to wipe out the town’s inhabitants. However, a mistake causes the sword to fall into the hands of the enemy and the plan for the new lands is activated: Mordor is born.

They all return to their respective nations, dejected, but with the promise of returning stronger. The queen of Númenor loses her sight, as her father prophesies; Galadriel carries on her back the establishment of Mordor – which she could have prevented. After the lost battle, the elf takes Halbrand to be cured by the elves, right there, where Elrond is, and where they are forging a cure so that the elven race does not perish with the help of the mineral given by Durin, the dwarf prince.

There Galadriel hears some terrible words from Halbrand’s mouth and investigates if there is an heir to the southern lands and realizes that the lineage has died completely, when facing Halbrand she realizes that she was accompanied by Sauron all this time.

Source: Prime Video

Elrond discovers that Galadriel is hiding something grave from him. Sauron comes to claim his lands in Mordor. And the rings of power are finally forged from the ore of the dwarves, with the art of the elves and with Sauron’s advice. The rings of the elves are born.

Galadriel stumbles into mistakes again and again.

What happened to Nori?

Nori protects her friend from the stars at all times, although he causes a lot of conflict all the time, since everyone distrusts him, towards the end, the suspicions that he is Sauron disappear. The little girl decides to accompany him on his journey, even if it means leaving the hairy ones.

The Istari, meanwhile, now know more about themselves and are better able to control their magic. They set out on a journey towards Rhûn, and decide that they will be guided by their “nose” – a clear reference to Gandalf.

What happened to Elrond?

Elrond is Lindon’s ambassador to the land of the dwarves. At first he doesn’t know it, but it is because of his bond with Durin that he is sent to the lands of the elven forgers. It turns out that Durin has found mithril and this is the mineral that could save Elrond’s race that is about to lose its immortality.

Durin will fight with Elrond, then with his father, but he will not be of much help to his friend, however, towards the end he seems more confident and it is certain that he will not let the fact that he has been disinherited be, but he also cannot foresee that there is something bigger beneath his mines and that it is about to awaken.

Elrond returns with the tiny mineral that Durin gave him as a symbol of their friendship and thanks to it they will forge the rings of power of the elves. Elrond’s last glance is on Galadriel as she holds the scroll of descent from the kings of the south: who is Halbrand?

Source: Prime Video

For its part, The family made up of Arondir – the skilled elf archer -, Bronwyn and Theo, continues fighting and restoring the community. Adventures that will require their spirit and strength still await them. Perhaps Theo will finally hear the good after Galadriel’s commission.

When does The Rings of Power season 2 premiere?

The second season of The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power will be released on August 29, 2024. So there’s plenty of time to binge-watch it before it comes out, but maybe our summary will be more than enough.

Where to watch The Rings of Power? How many episodes will The Rings of Power have? What Tolkien works is the series based on?

The Rings of Power: The Rings of Power It is available on Prime Video, there are eight chapters that make up the first season, and the same number of releases is expected for the second delivery.

Each episode lasts about an hour, you can binge watch it here.

Remember that the series is based in part on the Appendices and the narration of the main trilogy of the story, which is made up of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King.

In other words, It is based on the Appendices but uses details and references from the main work. Are you ready for the premiere of the second season?

