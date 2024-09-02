The Rings of Power returned with its second season on August 29, 2024. It was announced that the series will once again feature eight episodes that will give us more action than the previous season. The premiere allowed us to binge-watch three chapters that left us breathless, but that let us know what happened to the characters and where they are headed now.

JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth returns after the first season of The Rings of Power. Thanks to the first episode we were able to see why Adar, the destroyed elf who is the father of the orcs, did not recognize Sauron, whom he believed to be dead. The first chapter not only allowed us to see the orcs’ opposition to his will, but also the power of the villain.

After the orcs decided to rebel against their word, the dark lord’s heir fell after the multiple dagger stabs he suffered at the hands of the orcs. However, The series allowed us to see a frozen explosion of his body (which shows his power) and after that, the journey of his own blood to the depths of the earth.

Sauron’s blood crept in and slowly fed on some living beings to regain enough matter, until he introduced himself as Halbrand, the first chapter of the second season of The Rings of Power allowed us to see the entire journey of the villain up to the feet of Galadriel. However, evil could not find a better face, since the beauty of the dark lord dominated hearts (even that of the elf) and let us believe that he was, rather, the promised king who would be able to unite and sustain the south of Middle Earth.

The development of Sauron is a narrative marvel, in the end, between the misunderstandings in which pride, ego and hierarchies that destroy the elves, the villain does nothing but intrigue and tell half-truths to carry out the plans that, with the help of his opponents, will grant him power over Middle Earth without much wear and tear.

Source: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video

Sauron will appear before Celebrimbor as a classic biblical image that will confuse everyone and remind us that good and evil are reflections and mysteries even today. Do you want to know what happened to the characters? Read on here.

The Rings of Power, the start of the second season

Who is Gandalf in the Rings of Power? Who is the Istari in The Rings of Power?

It is not yet revealed who Gandalf is or could be, but the Istari does not remember his name and since he comes from the stars – and thanks to a particular dialogue that Gandalf usually mentions – it is suspected that their identity is the same or, at least, comes from the same lineage.

The Istari still cannot control his magic, but the hairy ones, like Frodo and Sam, follow a path trusting in him and seeking answers for their role in a world that is about to fall into darkness.

What happened to Brownyn in The Rings of Power?

At the end of the first season of The Rings of Power, The healer was wounded by an orc arrow and although she managed to reach the settlement of the people of Númenor, it seems that she was not able to survive.

At the beginning of the second season we see how the elf who was her romantic interest is about to celebrate her cremation. Shortly after, she tells Isildur thatand was unable to eradicate the orc poison that widely corrodes people.

And so Brownyn dies, and it remains to be seen how Theo – his son, who oscillates between good and evil – chooses a path in the midst of the era of war in Middle Earth.

Source: Prime Video

Why is Isildur important in the Rings of Power?

Isildur is an ancestor of Aragorn, So both courage and horsemanship are by destiny part of the hero of the Lord of the Rings saga. Isildur is destined to take the ring from Sauron’s hand, the problem is that Elrond cannot dissuade him from throwing it into the lava and this will be what allows the story of Frodo and company to emerge years later.

In Isildur, goodness and the challenge of the temptation of humanity coexist.

Who is Annatar in the Rings of Power? What will happen to Celebrimbor?

Annatar is the Lord of Gifts, and Celebrimbor mistakes him for Sauron, after he tells him half-truths and puts on an interesting show to introduce himself and get him to forge the remaining rings for the dwarves and humans.

When Celebrimbor discovers the truth, he will have to face Sauron and after this, the Dark Lord will use him as a martyr in his fight.

It seems that The Rings of Power The second season will adapt the War of Eregion (War between the elves and Sauron) – which is part of the Simarillion—, which narrates the war between the armies of Lindon, Eregion, Númenor and Lórinand against the forces of Sauron.

Source: Prime Video

Where can I watch The Rings of Power season 2?

The second season of The Rings of Power is being broadcast on the Prime Video platform. The episodes will premiere on Thursdays in the following schedule:

September 5th

September 12th

September 19

September 26th

October 5th

The Rings of Power It is a fantastic epic that refreshes our understanding of the ideology of good and evil in the world. It has a beautiful production full of wonderful details, as well as a cast full of vigor.

