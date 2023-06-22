series of Amazon “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was the victim of many xenophobic attacks by a group of fans of the novels written by J.R.R. Tolkien, who had harsh criticism of the appearance of African-American actors and actresses. Given this, the cast members did not remain silent and raised their voices to prevent these acts from happening again and to raise awareness about the emotional damage that these attacks can cause.

What did those affected say about the cast of “The Rings of Power”?

One of those affected by these events was the Puerto Rican Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays the elf warrior Arondir and who revealed in an interview with Variety that he received death threats, as well as attempts to hack his bank account and his phone.

The story of “The Rings of Power” is based on the universe of the works written by JRR Tolkien. Photo: Amazon Prime

Another cast member who was attacked is Sophia Nomvete, who gave life to Princess Disa, and who, according to what she said, had to attend psychological sessions after Amazon hired professionals to support the actors during that difficult stage. “When the ad came out and pictures of our faces and who we were playing came out, statistically I was the most attacked cast member,” she recalled.

Will there be a second season of “The Rings of Power”?

The actors and those in charge of the production pointed out that, despite the harsh attacks and threats that the cast members are receiving, there will be a second season of the series, which will premiere in 2024, although it does not have a 100% confirmed date, but that, they hope, can exceed the expectations and negative reactions of a group of people.

In addition, the audiovisual piece directed by JA Bayona, Wayne Yip and Charlotte Brändström, and which consisted of eight chapters in its first installment, has already been renewed with Amazon for a third season, so we will have “The Rings of Power” for a while.

