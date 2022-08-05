Nice modified Mustang, right? That’s probably what you’d think if you saw it driving by. But at first glance it is impossible to guess how few original parts are left on this convertible. This Ford Mustang from Ringbrothers contains no less than 4,200 hours of work, the majority of which is in the carriage.

Well, we’ll start with the modern 5.0-litre Ford ‘Coyote’ V8. It has been modified with custom exhaust manifolds and a Flowmaster exhaust. A Penske Racing coilover should improve handling, and the 18-inch rims are designed to resemble the Mustang’s old Rally rims. So far it’s okay.

Then the bodywork. A metal worker has been happy with that. The Mustang is longer and wider than normal. The new grille has shifted by no less than 5 centimeters. Every piece of sheet metal is different from this Ringbrothers Ford Mustang, yet the proportions of the classic convertible are unchanged. Pretty handsome.

The Ringbrothers Ford Mustang is an automatic

The transmission is Ford’s new 10-speed automatic. According to Ringbrothers, only the hub caps on the rims are still original to this Ford. If you think a manual gearbox would have been better, then you are not necessarily wrong, but for the touring character of the convertible, the automatic is perhaps a better choice. Of course, the interior is also like new.

