JElte Liemburg is over half way. Number 264 is up this Saturday, the Photo Museum in The Hague. And immediately afterwards number 265, the Museon, which is located on the other side of the complex. He has already been to the Art Museum in between.
Five hundred museums are on his list, the 500 to which you have free access with a Museum Card. Why? Because it’s possible. “In August last year, my parents gave me a Museum Card. Then I thought: ‘Then I want to see them all too’.”
After more than 260 museum visits, he can now be called an expert by experience. He writes mini-reviews on X (formerly Twitter). About famous museums, such as the Rijksmuseum: “Without a doubt the most beautiful museum, especially around the gallery.” And about museums that few people will know, such as the National Dredging Museum in Sliedrecht where “especially the bucket dredging mills should not be missed” or the National Jenever Museum in Schiedam (“if you want to leave the museum, take public transport”).
Liemburg (29), communications advisor for the city center of Leiden, makes no distinction between large or small museums, museums of national allure or with local appeal, nor between museums with art, history or industry. He visits them all with an open mind, as many people would do when visiting an unknown museum abroad.
After visiting more than 260, he believes: a museum is good if you leave with the feeling of having discovered something new. “That could be through a beautiful collection, or through someone who tells you something. In Huis Doorn there was an 82-year-old volunteer who ran up all the stairs and passionately debunked all the myths about Emperor Wilhelm.”
Accessibility
Photo museums, he says honestly, find them difficult. “They attract different people than most museums. People who understand what they see, while as an outsider I miss the story. I think I find them less accessible.”
Inside the Hague Photo Museum you immediately notice how quiet it is. The buzz of coffee-drinking visitors in the restaurant is blocked by the thick glass door, only the sound of a crying baby echoes through the white halls. There are large black-and-white and color photos on display by female war photographers: Gerda Taro, Lee Miller, Anja Niedringhaus.
Images of a soldier in the Spanish Civil War, of a woman watching a British soldier from her porch in Londonderry, of death squads in El Salvador, young soldiers at the front in Vietnam, Cambodian boys swimming with shell casings, a barefoot Iraqi paints over a portrait of Saddam Hussein. “Very, very impressive,” says Liemburg.
One floor below you can see photos of life along the Great Wall of China; landscapes, people, some of whom in colorful costumes. “The transition takes some getting used to,” says Liemburg. He reads the accompanying texts on the wall and looks carefully at a number of photos. But he gets out faster.
He looks even more quickly at the next rooms, with a collection that was donated to the Fotomuseum Den Haag last year. Photos by anonymous amateurs, by well-known photographers, from the beginning of photography to the present. No distinction has been made by the museum, consciously. As collector Ophof collected them, they hang criss-cross together.
Liemburg says: “It really hit me upstairs. In the last room it is said: ‘Here are photos. Please’.” That is not specific to this Photo Museum (“The best I visited so far”) or to photo museums. He sees something similar at modern art museums. “I know that I have to bring someone with me who knows about art, then I can appreciate it. Ultimately you can like anything.”
Most museums are worth a visit, he thinks. Even the ones he gave one star. Such as some city museums, which he often finds very similar. He describes it as: “The obligatory mammoth teeth, a cannonball, and paintings of the city.” He already counted 33 molars and 34 bullets.
“While simple objects can tell a story.” He cites the Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam as an example of how this can be done: “It became clear to me how the Netherlands behaved in the colonies. That’s where it became tangible.”
Experience
His enthusiasm is infectious. He talks about the Hortus Botanicus in Leiden, which he first visited with his map. About the Miffy Museum in Utrecht: “A bit uncomfortable to go there as a 29-year-old man, but I did make the coloring page.” About the Museum Martena in Franeker: “It was said: ‘Sit down, the tea is ready’. You could touch everything, so nice.”
It’s about the experience, not about achieving the goal. On average he spends an hour per museum. He also keeps track of the time in the Photo Museum. Just like he knows exactly how much money he has already saved on tickets (2,817 euros) because admission with a Museum Card (75 euros) is free.
He goes out every weekend. He traveled more than 17,000 kilometers, 90 percent of which by public transport. “I really go everywhere. Doesburg, fantastic! I had never been to Dordrecht, they have five museums! Coevorden, well. But they do have a tourist train there.”
What if he had all five hundred of them? “There are so many temporary exhibitions. When you visit museums you always have a nice weekend.”
Volunteers and subsidies keep the museums running
From the Libra Museum in Naarden to the Miffy Museum in Utrecht: with the Museum Card you can visit more than 500 Dutch museums. These are all buildings where visitors can view a collection at regular intervals.
That is by no means all museums in the Netherlands: there are more than 600. To become a member of the national Museum Association and to be able to use the Museum Card, a museum must meet a quality mark, the ‘museum standard’. For example, it may not acquire objects of questionable provenance or simply sell pieces from its collection. And it must establish a policy for presentation, education and research. Museums that meet that standard are included in the Museum Register.
The Netherlands has about 160 museums that are not registered. Most of those unregistered museums are small. But there are exceptions: the best-known large museum that is not registered is the private Museum Voorlinden in the dunes near Wassenaar. Visitors do not get free access there with the Museum Card. All museums together (631 in total) are up a list that the Cultural Heritage Agency maintains.
There are five ‘museums’ that are not officially museums. The Kunsthal in Rotterdam, KAdE in Amersfoort, and the Oude and Nieuwe Kerk and H’ART Museum in Amsterdam (the former Hermitage Amsterdam) do not have their own collection, they only show temporary exhibitions. Because people see these institutions as museums, they are on the list of museums. All five are also members of the Museum Association.
A museum is only included on the list of museums if it is not for profit. In practice, it is difficult enough for museums to manage their budget. Many museums can only exist because of a loyal army of volunteers, who sell tickets and give tours. A total of 26,000 volunteers (including interns) work in the 469 museums of the Museum Association.
The entrance tickets for museums usually do not generate nearly enough money. The entrance fees, plus the compensation for Museum Card holders, together covered 18 percent of their total income last year. Museums also make money from catering and room rental, and they have regular donors and sponsors.
But on average, museums still depend on subsidies for the largest part of their income (57 percent). Municipalities are the main subsidy provider for most museums – and a museum is therefore highly dependent on municipal politics. The Cobra Museum in Amstelveen was in danger of going bankrupt in the late summer because the municipal council doubted whether it wanted to continue to make up the museum’s deficits – now there is talk again about a rescue plan.
A small number of museums are largely subsidized by provinces. Each province determines its own policy for heritage and culture. That is why there are museums such as the Drents Museum, the Fries Museum and the Limburgs Museum.
Finally there are thirty museums who receive their money directly from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science because they manage part of the national collection: art or historical objects owned by the Dutch state. These museums used to be called national museums. For example, ‘The’ Rijksmuseum receives an annual subsidy of 36.5 million euros from OCW. There are also former national museums that are much smaller, such as Loevestein Castle in the river area.
