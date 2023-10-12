JElte Liemburg is over half way. Number 264 is up this Saturday, the Photo Museum in The Hague. And immediately afterwards number 265, the Museon, which is located on the other side of the complex. He has already been to the Art Museum in between.

Five hundred museums are on his list, the 500 to which you have free access with a Museum Card. Why? Because it’s possible. “In August last year, my parents gave me a Museum Card. Then I thought: ‘Then I want to see them all too’.”

After more than 260 museum visits, he can now be called an expert by experience. He writes mini-reviews on X (formerly Twitter). About famous museums, such as the Rijksmuseum: “Without a doubt the most beautiful museum, especially around the gallery.” And about museums that few people will know, such as the National Dredging Museum in Sliedrecht where “especially the bucket dredging mills should not be missed” or the National Jenever Museum in Schiedam (“if you want to leave the museum, take public transport”).

About the Jenever Museum: ‘If you leave the museum on a ladder, take public transport’

Liemburg (29), communications advisor for the city center of Leiden, makes no distinction between large or small museums, museums of national allure or with local appeal, nor between museums with art, history or industry. He visits them all with an open mind, as many people would do when visiting an unknown museum abroad.

After visiting more than 260, he believes: a museum is good if you leave with the feeling of having discovered something new. “That could be through a beautiful collection, or through someone who tells you something. In Huis Doorn there was an 82-year-old volunteer who ran up all the stairs and passionately debunked all the myths about Emperor Wilhelm.”

Accessibility

Photo museums, he says honestly, find them difficult. “They attract different people than most museums. People who understand what they see, while as an outsider I miss the story. I think I find them less accessible.”

Inside the Hague Photo Museum you immediately notice how quiet it is. The buzz of coffee-drinking visitors in the restaurant is blocked by the thick glass door, only the sound of a crying baby echoes through the white halls. There are large black-and-white and color photos on display by female war photographers: Gerda Taro, Lee Miller, Anja Niedringhaus.

Images of a soldier in the Spanish Civil War, of a woman watching a British soldier from her porch in Londonderry, of death squads in El Salvador, young soldiers at the front in Vietnam, Cambodian boys swimming with shell casings, a barefoot Iraqi paints over a portrait of Saddam Hussein. “Very, very impressive,” says Liemburg.

One floor below you can see photos of life along the Great Wall of China; landscapes, people, some of whom in colorful costumes. “The transition takes some getting used to,” says Liemburg. He reads the accompanying texts on the wall and looks carefully at a number of photos. But he gets out faster.

About the Tropenmuseum: ‘The Dutch colonial past became tangible here’

He looks even more quickly at the next rooms, with a collection that was donated to the Fotomuseum Den Haag last year. Photos by anonymous amateurs, by well-known photographers, from the beginning of photography to the present. No distinction has been made by the museum, consciously. As collector Ophof collected them, they hang criss-cross together.

Liemburg says: “It really hit me upstairs. In the last room it is said: ‘Here are photos. Please’.” That is not specific to this Photo Museum (“The best I visited so far”) or to photo museums. He sees something similar at modern art museums. “I know that I have to bring someone with me who knows about art, then I can appreciate it. Ultimately you can like anything.”

Most museums are worth a visit, he thinks. Even the ones he gave one star. Such as some city museums, which he often finds very similar. He describes it as: “The obligatory mammoth teeth, a cannonball, and paintings of the city.” He already counted 33 molars and 34 bullets.

“While simple objects can tell a story.” He cites the Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam as an example of how this can be done: “It became clear to me how the Netherlands behaved in the colonies. That’s where it became tangible.”

Experience

His enthusiasm is infectious. He talks about the Hortus Botanicus in Leiden, which he first visited with his map. About the Miffy Museum in Utrecht: “A bit uncomfortable to go there as a 29-year-old man, but I did make the coloring page.” About the Museum Martena in Franeker: “It was said: ‘Sit down, the tea is ready’. You could touch everything, so nice.”

It’s about the experience, not about achieving the goal. On average he spends an hour per museum. He also keeps track of the time in the Photo Museum. Just like he knows exactly how much money he has already saved on tickets (2,817 euros) because admission with a Museum Card (75 euros) is free.

He goes out every weekend. He traveled more than 17,000 kilometers, 90 percent of which by public transport. “I really go everywhere. Doesburg, fantastic! I had never been to Dordrecht, they have five museums! Coevorden, well. But they do have a tourist train there.”

What if he had all five hundred of them? “There are so many temporary exhibitions. When you visit museums you always have a nice weekend.”

Jelte Liemburg visits all museums in the Netherlands. Bart Maat

Five museums that Jelte Liemburg thinks are worth a visit

Rozendael Castle, Rozendaal (visit 19) “An English-looking castle with green and wild gardens. It is beautiful inside, and there are volunteers who tell a lot.” ●●●●● Resistance MuseumAmsterdam (visit 132) “Very impressive, especially the stories about how Jews were received after the Second World War, are intense and compelling.” ●●●●● Velvet CaveValkenburg (visit 259) “The tour is a bit cheesy, the guide clearly makes the same joke every day. But it is a special place, and you really go on holiday in your own country.” ●●●●● Gallery Willem VThe Hague (visit 64) “This is the oldest museum in the Netherlands, hardly anything has changed in almost 250 years. Two walls with paintings, so pure.” ●●●●● Project De NollenDen Helder (visit 48) “This is a work of art in the dunes, on the border between nature and city. It is fantastic to see, especially in the fall, the setting is wonderful.” ●●●●●

Five museums that Jelte Liemburg gives 1 ball

City Museum, Groenlo (visit 125) “It could really be something, every place has something to say. Groenlo played a role in the Eighty Years’ War. But they mainly show city maps, a mortar bomb and a collection of replicas that you can also find online.” International Fire MuseumRijssen (visit 112) “I had planned the whole weekend so that this visit would be 112. The museum is more likely to be someone’s hobby that got out of hand than it has international allure. It National Fire Museum in Hellevoetsluis is more fun.” Oud-OosterhoutOosterhout (visit 202) “A kind of Madurodam, but the cheap version. This is where I really wondered, “Is this a museum?” Someone is a fantastic jigsaw, but do you learn anything from it?” Multatuli MuseumAmsterdam (visit 178) “His office and a bit of a hallway, that’s all. There were some books. You should be able to make something more of this, right?” Louis Couperus MuseumThe Hague (visit 136) “They wanted to be current with the question of whether Couperus was non-binary. It’s sad to say, but that exhibition consists of some mannequins and posters – with the same information as in the booklet you receive. That doesn’t make a museum.”