“If we wrote a new constitution, the extension of maternity leave from 120 to 180 days should be a constitutional precept”, says sociologist who chaired the women’s national campaign in the 1988 constituent. (CLT) were entitled to maternity leave of only 84 days until 1988. From that date, the benefit was extended to 120 days. Considered an advance at the time, this right no longer meets current needs – since 2008, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics has been campaigning for maternity leave to be extended from 4 to 6 months for all mothers, as during this period the baby must receive exclusively breast milk on demand.

“The advances in the 1988 Constitution were very innovative for that historic moment. In addition to increasing maternity leave, the right to daycare for children aged 0 to 6 years was incorporated, in addition to social benefits for rural women and domestic workers, benefits that are essential for the exercise of the role of caring for children, which falls on the women”, says sociologist Jacqueline Pitanguy, executive coordinator of the organization Citizenship, Study, Research, Information and Action (CEPIA).

In the 1980s, Pitanguy presided over the National Council for Women’s Rights (CNDM), where she coordinated the national campaign Mulher e Constituinte, created by the feminist movement with the purpose of debating the rights related to the female condition in Brazil that the new Constitution should contemplate. .

Thanks to the actions of women like Pitanguy, in addition to the 4-month paid leave for working mothers, since 1988 the labor code has granted job stability to pregnant women from the day the pregnancy is confirmed until five months after giving birth to prevent – ​​or at least delay – the dismissal of the woman during maternity leave.

Since 2008, the federal government has also granted tax benefits to private companies that adopt a 180-day maternity leave – another great achievement. On the other hand, the right to job stability was not extended to these workers, allowing mothers who had a 6-month leave to be fired in the last month of maternity leave.

“A son is not just a mother’s”

With the slogan “a child is not just a mother’s”, the national campaign Mulher e Constituinte managed to include paternity leave in labor legislation, in order to promote a fairer division of labor between fathers and mothers. The leave for parent workers, however, is only 5 days.

“If we were to write a new constitution today, certainly the extension of maternity leave to 180 days should be a constitutional precept, as well as the possibility that this leave could be used in the most convenient way by the father and mother, as in some European countries ”, says Pitanguy.

In 2008, fathers who work for companies registered in the Empresa Cidadã program are now entitled to 20 days of paternity leave. For the sociologist, however, the period is insufficient.

“A more equitable division of roles between fathers and mothers in child care should also be reflected in labor legislation and social benefits to ensure that men take responsibility for child care, such as children’s health and education”, points out Pitanguy .

“Mother care is also work”

In 2021, Argentina passed a law guaranteeing the right to retirement for women aged 60 or older who did not reach the necessary time to act in the labor market because of maternity. Argentine law also determines that the length of maternity leave for working mothers is incorporated into the calculation of length of service for retirement.

In Brazil, so-called “housewives” mothers, that is, women responsible for the unpaid role of taking care of the home and family, are not entitled to retirement if they have not contributed regularly to the INSS, the National Institute of Social Service. In short, for a woman to retire, regardless of whether she is a mother or not, she needs to be 62 years old and have contributed to the INSS for 15 years.

In 2021, a bill entitled maternal care is also work (PL 2757/21, by federal deputy Talíria Petrone), proposed retirement at a minimum wage for women over 60 who do not have the necessary years of contribution to the INSS, but who exercised domestic care. The project is attached to PL 2647/21, by Deputy Perpétua Almeida (PCdoB), which also provides for the counting of service time for tasks of raising children, biological or adopted, providing, for retirement purposes, that it be computed:

1 year of service for each child born alive;

2 years of service time for each minor adopted child;

2 years per biological child born with permanent disability.

PL 2647/21 has been in the Chamber of Deputies since the end of last year, awaiting the appointment of a new rapporteur in the Health Commission.

The Oxfam report Time to Care: Unpaid and underpaid care work, published in 2020, showed that unpaid care work within homes and families – such as taking care of the home, children and other family members – is exercised by women in 85% of cases. In addition, around the world, women and girls dedicate 12.5 billion hours daily to unpaid domestic and care work.

Although domestic and family care is not considered work per se, the Oxfam report calculates that, if this mostly female work were paid, it would contribute at least $10.8 trillion a year to the global economy, equivalent to more three times the value of the world’s technology industry.

“Already at the time of the 1988 constituent assembly, there was a movement for the right to retirement for ‘housewives’. This has not become a right until today. Taking care of children is undoubtedly a form of work to be considered and should be included in Brazilian legislation for retirement purposes”, says Pitanguy.

Other urgent rights to be recognized in the context of maternity in Brazil, for Pitanguy, concern vacancies in day care centers.

“It is necessary to ensure the effective fulfillment of children’s right to daycare not only in formal work spaces, but also for informal workers and unemployed women, because without full-time public daycare, mothers are unable to look for work”, says Pitanguy.

What about single mothers?

Luiza, from São Paulo, is the sole mother of a 7-year-old girl. She has been unemployed for five years, since her daughter’s father left home.

“I have never had a formal job since my daughter was born. We’ve been living on ‘beak’ and Bolsa Familia for five years. It would be great to have government assistance for single mothers, since I can’t even count on a pension from my daughter’s father”, says Luiza, who prefers not to be identified.

Single-parent families headed by mothers, like Luiza’s, represent 14.7% of families in the country, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) published in the second half of 2022.

With these millions of single mothers in mind, in 2020 bill 2099/2020 was presented, which proposes permanent aid of BRL 1,200 per month to women providers of single-parent families, that is, families headed by single mothers. To receive the benefit, according to the PL, the woman must be over 18 years old, not have an active formal job, not hold a social security or assistance benefit, in addition to having a monthly per capita family income of up to half a minimum wage or family income. monthly total of up to 3 minimum wages.

Luiza claims that a monthly allowance of R$1,200 would be “decisive for her and her daughter’s well-being and food security”, she says. Despite this, the PL has been stalled since January at the Health Commission, which is awaiting the designation of a new rapporteur to resume work.

In 2021, another bill was proposed regarding solo mothers, PL 3717/21, by Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB). The project determines priority for the care of single mothers with a per capita family income of less than two minimum wages and dependents up to 18 years of age in various social, labor and economic policies, such as:

Guarantee quotas in large companies for working single mothers;

Prioritize single mothers for vacancies in daycare;

Prioritize families of single mothers in housing or land regularization programs.

Double payment of social benefits to single mothers

Known as the Solo Mother’s Rights Law, PL 3717/21 has already been approved by the Senate, but has been pending in the Chamber of Deputies for over a year, since March 2022.

“The concept of family is plural. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure constitutionally that the responsibility of the State and the private initiative in the care of children extends to single-parent, same-sex and transgender families”, concludes Pitanguy.