The conservative opposition party PP (Partido Popular) has won the early elections in Spain by a large margin, at the expense of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s ruling socialist party PSOE. But given the exit polls, it will have to wait until the last counted votes whether the PP can form a government together with the far-right Vox, which is losing many of its seats.

According to the various polls at the Spanish polling stations, the PP can count on between 133 and 150 seats in parliament; in the last four years, the party had only 89. But the number of intended seats for Vox, which so far had 52 MPs, would remain between 24 and 38. The chance that both parties will achieve the necessary majority of 176 seats is high, but still far from certain.

Prime Minister Sánchez, whose party already suffered a defeat in the regional elections in May, does not lose that much, and goes from 120 to 107 to 113 seats, but rival PP gobbles up almost all the votes of the disappeared center party Ciudadanos. On the left, the new movement Sumar takes between 28 and 40 seats, according to exit polls. That party will replace Sánchez's current coalition partner, Podemos, which now has 38.

Need vox

The PP had hoped to single-handedly win a majority of 176 so as not to need Vox’s radicals to form a government. That will not work, so the conservatives need Vox. Just as has happened in recent weeks in various regional parliaments and municipal councils. There, the two conservative parties have come together to deprive the PSOE of a large number of important regions and cities.

In those places, Vox succeeds in implementing its extremely conservative ideas. For example, it has had rainbow flags removed from official buildings because the party only believes in the traditional family of man, woman and children. Plays and events regarded as progressive have been scrapped, as have existing bike paths, and bullfighting is allowed again in cities where it was banned.

Dictatorship

Prime Minister Sánchez, who can present good economic results over the last four years (the lowest unemployment ever, increases in pensions and the minimum wage), warned in his campaign of the danger of an extremely conservative government. "Do you want to wake up on Monday in 2023 or in 1973?" he asked the voters – in 1973 General Franco's dictatorship still existed.

That warning and voter fears may have worked to the extent that Vox had to give up quite a few seats, but they would then all go to the PP. The left bloc, on the other hand, has hardly won any voters. But Sánchez will continue to hold out hope that the right-wing majority is not attainable.

