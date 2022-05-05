América had a series of marked ups and downs throughout the regular phase of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The azulcrema team had a disappointing start in the competition, which resulted in the departure of Santiago Solari from the institution. In the second part of the championship, under the orders of Fernando Ortiz, the team responded and qualified for the great party of Mexican soccer in fourth place in the general table.
Within the Coapa team there is a lot of uncertainty for the next semester. It is not yet known if Fernando Ortiz will continue to lead the project in the Apertura 2022 tournament or if he will return to his work in the U-20 team. It is expected that for the next semester several elements will come out that have not had the expected performance.
One of America’s priorities for the next tournament is to look for reinforcements up front. Both Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez have fallen short in the scoring record. Likewise, the Eagles urgently need a winger who can play on the right. Juan Ferney Otero arrived from Santos Laguna to occupy that position, but he did not show enough to become the starter.
During the winter market, America looked for Iván Alejo, Pablo Piatti, Uriel Antuna, Paul Arriola, Brian Ocampo and Joaquín Montecinos, but the board failed in its attempts to get the services of any of these elements. Finally, the group led by Santiago Baños, given the pressure of time, opted for the arrival of Otero, who has not yielded.
In this context, the possibility of the arrival of Jhon Murillo in America to cover this position has been raised. The Venezuelan striker for Atlético de San Luis plays as a right winger and has had an acceptable performance in his first tournament. Throughout 16 days, the South American got three goals and two assists.
