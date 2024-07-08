Elections in France: the right has exhausted its driving force and lost its upside

Le Pen, Meloni, the European right…In the old continent it seemed like an unstoppable and triumphal march for the Conservatives launched towards every success and every goal… The ghosts of the past liquidated, and Le Pen, Meloni Orban etc. launched forward with the magnificent and progressive fortunes, ready to to make the Restoration in Europe sending home Macron, Scholz and their friends with their respective courts. While the left, abandoned by the people, staggered, obsolete and on its knees everywhere, relegated to vintage and some solipsistic amarcord.

And instead… In a few days everything is turned upside down. Counter-order comrades (and comrades)… Right on its knees, humiliated and razed to the ground in France And Englandtwo nations that count. And left in celebrationwith the return of the red flags to the square and the nostalgic songs of the Inti-Ilimani to warm up the militant bases.

The fear of black has made ninety and right at the finish line the ztl elites get back in the saddle. Anti-fascism and anti-Nazism of yesteryear, dusted off, become mobilizing watchwords and suddenly winning slogans. The voters squirm and kick, the right runs out of propulsive thrust and loses upside. And in the hungry palaces of Power the uproar begins and everything changes so that nothing changes.

The Socialist International is rejoicing, from Spain to Lula’s Brazil. And now even the exhausted scrap metal Biden and bankrupt American Democrats are hoping for polls reversal and in the almost unexpected left recovery. Trump repaints his quiff and becomes gloomy. The right-wing wind no longer blows. Let’s dust off the eskimo, the sun of the future has returned… The united people will never be defeated.