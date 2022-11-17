Although the defense of the National Electoral Institute is not enough to design a strategic alliance between the main opposition political forces, dissident social organizations and activists, and the anti-regime media establishment, the march on Sunday the 13th sent a very clear message that the Conservative front Coparmex-Claudio X. González appropriated the opposition agenda and reduced the opposition parties to the condition of carried.

The other revealing piece of information was based on showing one of the realities that the opposition had not wanted to acknowledge: that the PRI, the PAN and the PRD lack the structure and militant force to have taken their people out into the streets and that the bulk of the attendees The march was configured by the non-partisan society stimulated by groups of activists and that this opposition lacked a leadership that will prefigure a different presence from that of the former IFE president, José Woldenberg, an intellectual from the watered-down social democratic left and university professor.

The guiding axis of the protest was the [email protected] group that arose from the ashes of the Va Por México alliance that could not overcome the electoral opportunism of 2021 and that sank due to the betrayal of the PRI in the vote of the constitutional reform to increase four more years of the presence of the Armed Forces in the streets.

The architects of Va Por México and [email protected] come from the conservative private sector: the far-right businessman Claudio X. González and his enormous fortune that has financed the alliance and Gustavo de Hoyos as former president of Coparmex, the militant employers’ union of business conservatism that It was born precisely to organize businessmen politically and launch them into the dispute for power.

The opposition parties were crushed by Morena in the legislative votes, they were overwhelmed in the negotiations of security and electoral reforms in the congressional commissions and they lacked the political strength to show their muscle in the march on Sunday the 13th, although under the pretext of that it was a civil protest and that therefore there would have been many militants in their capacity as citizens.

And although it was a citizen protest, the opposition parties lost the opportunity to position themselves as a political space for social mobilization and only the partisan headlines appeared, that of the PRI amid challenges and verbal attacks, that of the PAN lost in the immensity of the mass and the Siamese Chuchistas trying to go unnoticed lest they be attacked with shouts.

The fundamental part of the march was the aftermath and there once again the political parties as a fundamental piece of the rearrangement of power were also overwhelmed and crushed. The seven points for “after the march” were defined and controlled by Mr. X. and De Hoyos, losing the parties the opportunity to build a political-legislative-electoral offensive that should have had the parties as the fundamental piece.

Six of those seven points have to do with activism typical of the old rhetorical PANism, such as stickers, pressure on legislators to influence the vote (an effective US practice, but in a Mexican political system that uses citizens as voters and then forgets about them). him), attendance at new marches and rallies and construction of opinion groups.

Two points could have a mobilizing effect: “be attentive” –whatever that means– to the legislative process to “demand and accompany legislators who defend the INE,” a proposal that is rhetorical but means nothing; and the second point, which is the most important of the seven, took away from the parties in Congress the most important political-strategic direction: the construction of the citizen proposal to integrate the Government Plan 2024-2030, which, by true, Mr. X already said that he is writing it in the solitude of his office and based on his own individual perception of the national political struggle, and the parties will be the functionalist channel to bring to congress the reforms in which the parties They have not participated in its design and whose content is clearly defined by Coparmex, De Hoyos and Mr. X.

And the seventh point moves between the opposition PRI demagogy and the language of society that lacks political sense: “join a great citizen network to demand, propose and improve”, without saying what, but with the understanding that they would be the conservative interests of Coparmex, De Hoyos and Mr. X.

Policy for dummies: The anti-politics of politics is naivety.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.