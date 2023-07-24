Opposition to the Spanish Prime Minister wins the election with a margin below expectations and does not form a majority in Parliament

Despite the defeat at the polls, the Prime Minister of Spain and leader of the left-wing coalition, Pedro Sanchez, stated that the right was the real loser in the popular election. This is because the electoral polls indicated that the right-wing coalition would win the elections with a sufficient margin to establish a majority in Parliament and govern without a coalition, but that was not what happened.

The right-wing party PP (Popular Party), led by Alberto Núñes Feijóo, won 136 seats in the Spanish Parliament. Its ally Vox reached 33. With that, the right-wing parties were 7 seats short of reaching a majority of 176.

After the result, the mood at the headquarters of the PSOE, Sánchez’s party, was one of celebration. “Spain sent a message that the bloc that represents the setback has failed”said Sanchez. “SThere are many more who want Spain to move forward”he declared.

Vox was the party that lost the most seats in Parliament since the 2019 elections. The right-wing party lost 19 seats.

The PP won the most (47). Sánchez’s party, despite the defeat in the overall result, came out with 2 more seats in Parliament.

The election put in dispute the 350 seats of the Congress of Deputies, as well as 208 of the 265 seats of the Senate. In the Spanish parliamentary system, political parties present a list of candidates for deputies. Voters vote for subtitles. After the elections, the proportion of votes that each party received is verified and the number of seats that will be occupied by the party is arrived at. The exception is senators, the only ones elected by direct vote.

The current government of the current Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, was formed after the November 2019 elections. It consists of a left-wing coalition between the PSOE and the Unidas Podemos coalition. This was because Sánchez’s party did not get an absolute majority to elect a prime ministerial candidate on its own, needing to unite with Podemos. This was the 1st formal government coalition in Spanish politics since the end of Francoism in 1975.

With 47.2 million inhabitantsSpain has a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita from € 24,580 – less than HUH (European Union) of €28,840.