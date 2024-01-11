Government, not just abuse of office removed. Now it's time for the robe tests

The government Meloni works on Justice and it doesn't stop at abolition of abuse of office but he plays on the upside and is already thinking about the next crusade. Pushes for i psycho-aptitude testsprophesied by head of P2 Licio Gelli in the 70s and then – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – relaunched by Berlusconi during his golden years, without However never be able to actually introduce them. After the failed blitz at the end of the year – thanks to Nordio's opposition – Forza Italia and Lega cast the hook during the discussion in the Senate Justice Committee on the legislative decree reforming the judicial system, a legacy of the reform Cartabia. During the session, the strength player Zanettin and the Northern League member Good morning they say in favor of inclusion in the opinion on the decree of an indication for introduce aptitude tests for robes (“Enough mud machine”, Maurizio Gasparri would later say). FdI, which will have to draft the opinion in the commission with president Ciro Maschio, is silent for the moment.

This is the judicial fresco in which – continues Il Fatto – the majority moveswhich yesterday continued to vote on the Nordio reform in the Senate commission just as Brussels was nixing the law abolishes abuse of office. It's Christian who picks the law Wigandspokesperson for the European Commission for Justice: “What I can say is that the fight against corruption it's a absolute priority for the Commission. We are aware of the Italian bill which proposes some changes to the provisions regulating crimes against public administrations. As explained in our latest state of the law report from July 2023, these changes would decriminalize important forms of corruption and could affect the effectiveness of the detection of that crime and therefore the fight against corruption”.

