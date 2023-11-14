General strike: Salvini-Landini clash

It is truly paradoxical what is happening in these hours due to the “not general strike” but 24 hours, called by the unions and supported particularly by CGIL and UIL. But something has changed compared to the past. The famous “Friday strikes” are now opposed with appropriate vehemence. The fun is over, one might say. The last of this special strike taxonomy has been called for next Friday and not only the Minister of Infrastructure Salvini opposed the methods and the contents, but the guarantor also intervened to hear the answer “let’s move on”.

They want to bring an entire nation to its knees for which even a single lost working day is a very serious problem for those who don’t make it to the end of the month, certainly not for the rich masters of the union steam that continues its navigation in abundance. This affects a constitutional right guaranteed to all citizens – freedom of movement – in the name of the Constitution itself, not remembering that Giuseppe Di Vittorio himself, Member of the Constituent Assembly, remembered that the the right to strike is a fine and delicate mechanism which if abused, as happens in Italy, can also produce opposite effects. And so it has been in public opinion for years, fed up with having to pay the price of a privileged trade union class pampered by the left of which it represents a sort of armed wing. In fact, it is enough to see that union leaders often end up in Parliament after the end of their mandate in the ranks of progressive parties and the citizen naturally asks himself in the name of what agreement? Di Vittorio, just to give an example, in 1945 was elected general secretary of the CGIL and in 1946 he was elected Deputy to the Constituent Assembly with the PCI in view of the aforementioned principle of communicating vessels. Moreover unions in Italy are outlawed and everyone knows it but no one does anything. In fact, in the Constitution it is foreseen that they publish the budgets precisely to avoid dangerous suggestions and mix-ups of which the founding fathers were well aware. Well, over many years, the famous union budgets have never been publishedjealously guarded in some dusty drawer away from prying eyes.

And then there’s the Friday teasing. These tele-controlled strikes always include a bridge daygenerally on Friday but also on Monday when the gentlemen decide to go to the seaside or to the mountains for a long weekend, in the face of the workers they are supposed to represent. This time the government was therefore right to show an iron fist and resist yet another union violation and arrogance. Maurizio Landini Cgil and Pierpaolo Bombardieri Uil carry on regardless even the calls of an institutional figure such as that of the Strike Guarantor are evidently considered to be above the law. Salvini said that if the unions remain on these positions will precept because the law grants him this power. In fact, the Minister of Transport declared that a non-general strike cannot last a whole day, i.e. 24 hours, but only four or five because it is the law that establishes these terms. However Landini seems adamant. The European Championships are close and perhaps he has thought of a little place in Brussels with a Nazareno launch pad. Time passes, the wolf loses its fur but not its vice.

