The right to object: the true story of the film on Canale 5

What is the true story behind the film The Right to Object? The film airs tonight, November 8, 2022, in prime time on Channel 5. The film, beautifully starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, is based on the true testimony of American lawyer Bryan Stevenson, author of the Just Mercy book and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative.

In Just Mercy Stevenson tells the reasons and cases with which the Equal Justice Initiative has made its way, starting from the year of its foundation – 1989 – in Montgomery, Alabama. In particular, the most important case and one of the first to be positively resolved is that concerning Walter McMilian, sentenced to death for murder. In Cretton’s film, the inmate is played by a well-dressed Jamie Foxx, who bridges the gap of physical similarity with a performance of great sensitivity and credibility. The work of the director and co-writer started from the direct confrontation with the author of the book, as well as the protagonist of the events told, Bryan Stevenson, but, although the film is very successful, it is the true story – precisely because it actually happened – to be extraordinary.

True story

The case stars Walter McMilian – played by Jamie Foxx -, an honest worker from the town of Monroeville, Alabama. Growing up in the cotton fields, he managed to open his own business in the timber sector. One night in 1987 he was stopped by the police and arrested for the murder of a young white woman: it was the beginning of a nightmare. The judge sentenced him to death, exacerbating the opinion of the popular jury which had instead ruled for life imprisonment.

The case immediately showed a large number of inconsistencies, from the interrogations to the evidence supporting McMilian’s guilt, which turned out to be based solely on a single testimony. That of the many-minded Ralph Myers (Tim Blake Nelson). It was later revealed that Myers was pressured to indict McMilian, in exchange for a discounted sentence.

A few years after his arrest, attorney Bryan Stevenson – played in the film by Michael B. Jordan – traveled to Alabama, abandoning a promising and rich career in North America to go to the South of the United States and deal with cases of bad justice. Stevenson pushed for McMilian’s case to be reopened, flanked by colleague and activist Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). Despite the skepticism of McMilian himself, now resigned, Stevenson managed to drop the charges against his client.