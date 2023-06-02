Those who exalt the former mayoress of El Fuerte Nubia Ramos as brave and other attributes is to give her air so that she is a factor of internal destabilization in the Institutional Revolutionary Party at the juncture of the election of the new state leadership. They are the same ones who make up the image of Morena, whom they serve with devotion, according to some PRI members. They purposely omit what the former mayor expressed in the act of registering her: that she has been elected in the past to other positions in the way they are now taking shape Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo for President and Secretary General. Nothing more than says that they were other times. that to give everything When she favored him “the big finger”, she did justify herself and now that she does not favor him, she does not justify herself because “these are other times”. And more embarrassing is registering when she acknowledged that she did it with “incomplete requirements”. Nobody bargains with his speech of internal democratization, of dignifying the militancy, of denouncing the maneuvers of the national leader Alejandro Morenoetc., but it does not suit him, as neither does Marco Antonio Osuna, whom he leads as general secretary. They have already been beneficiaries of the “dedazo”.

Actually they registered, say some, to undermine the PRI. The day before yesterday, almost at midnight, Ramos and Osuna were notified of the missing documents. Let them feel because unemployed they are going to get tired of waiting for an answer to meet the requirements. Once they are notified of the rejection of the formula, it is possible that Ramos and Osuna will prosecute the case for other reasons, not so much for their democratizing efforts. The key to going to the Electoral Tribunal is in the documentation they presented: the request they made to national leaders for their proof of militancy and the payment of quotas. With that they have to claim that their partisan rights were violated.

Ramos and Osuna they were left with the chip that senator Mario Zamora Gastélum got his hands on the definition of the unit formula of Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo. They are so clueless that they do not realize that “Marito” was the big loser in the definition made exclusively by the national leader Alejandro Moreno. Everyone sees the alliance of “Alito” with ex-governor Mario López Valdez, except them. “Marito” did put his hands in at first, but he did not find “balls”, so he was displaced.

Alert there are no deceptions. Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros It couldn’t have been clearer: yes OP ecology does not comply with the domestic garbage collection service for getting into granting the service to private companies with the output of HAPPENS, the contract will be terminated. It was difficult for César Guevara, general director of OP Ecología.

just that was missing. staff of the Coepriss closed a cart because its owner allegedly sold tacos with dog meat. The action of the staff of the state agency did occur, the dog meat remains to be seen. They are going to submit the meat to a study to find out if it is beef or dog.