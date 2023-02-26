He right to identity among girls, boys and adolescents in a dynamic and attractive way, the government of Puebla, through the System for the Protection of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents of the State of Puebla (SIPINNA), held an Intermunicipal Day of conferences, services and Recreational activities.

Dynamics promote awareness in families about the importance of people under 18 years of age having a name and a nationality from birth, as well as providing public servants with tools and knowledge in this regard.

He SIPINNA Puebla and the Poblano Youth Institute gave the workshop “I decide” to high school students from the municipality, the Civil Registry of the State of Puebla carried out birth registration procedures, and the Human Rights Commission of the State of Puebla (CDH).

The SIPINNA Puebla strengthens the full exercise and dissemination of the Child Human Rights and adolescence in the entity.