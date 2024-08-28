Not answering an email or a call outside of working hours will no longer be punishable for Australian workers from Monday, the day the Right to Disconnect Act came into force. This law allows employees of companies with 15 or more employees to refuse to respond to various messages they receive from their employers once their work day has ended. This is a law approved by the Canberra Parliament last February, and follows in the footsteps of other similar regulations that have been applied for some time in countries such as France or Spain.

Traumatic episodes such as the pandemic have redefined work worldwide and broken down the social hierarchy that placed it at the centre of the chain of priorities. The need to delimit different living spaces has underpinned the international demand for digital disconnection – based on the omnipresence of technology – and which different governments have transferred to their legislation in recent years. A right to liberation that now reaches Australia, a country traditionally at the forefront of its labour policies.

Despite the recognition of this right to rest – which is also included in Belgium, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Slovakia, Chile, South Korea and the Philippines – Australian law provides for some exceptions. In fact, it will be the Australian Fair Employment Commission that will mediate in cases where a worker refuses to answer a call considered by his employer to be an emergency. If the courts rule in favour of the employee, an employer could face a fine of 18,780 Australian dollars (around 11,388 euros), while the penalty for companies would rise to 93,900 dollars (around 56,950 euros).

The use of digital devices such as smartphones or laptops outside the workplace has become a reality for millions of workers around the world. The possibility of carrying out different tasks without having to go to the workplace has allowed the work day to be diversified to the point of mixing it with personal work. This symbiosis, encouraged by some companies, has caused episodes of digital stress (known as technostress) or burnout (burnout syndrome) in many employees who claim to feel permanently controlled by their superiors.

To try to avoid these situations, the right to digital disconnection was incorporated in Spain to the Workers’ Statute in 2015was framed in the Law on the Protection of Personal Data and the Guarantee of Digital Rights of 2018; and was reinforced, two years later, in 2021, with the remote work law. A legal armor that envelops the universal right of every person “to rest”to the enjoyment of free time, to a reasonable limitation of working hours and to periodic paid holidays” —recognized by the UN in 1948—, the violation of which is classified with sanctions of between 751 and 7,500 euros by the Law on Infringements and Sanctions in the Social Order.

The last time that digital disconnection was the subject of debate between unions and employers was during the renewal of the AENC (Employment and Collective Bargaining Agreement) in May last year. Although it was the path of salary increases that dominated the conversation, the representatives of workers and employers also agreed on certain rules of conduct to facilitate work-life balance.

“If any type of call or communication is made outside of working hours, employees will not be obliged to respond, nor will their superiors be able to request responses outside of working hours, unless there are exceptional circumstances of force majeure,” states the text signed by the different organisations. It also states that “companies will guarantee that employees who make use of this right will not be affected by any differential treatment or sanction.”

However, the defence of this right remains a priority objective for the Ministry of Labour. Thus, during the negotiations for the reduction of the working day – which will be resumed in September – the department headed by Vice President Yolanda Díaz presented a text to unions and employers with which it intends to protect this prerogative even by contract. In the document presented during the negotiation table, to which EL PAÍS has had access, it is foreseen that “workers cannot renounce the right to disconnect due to a company demand, contract, agreement or practice.”

As an indication for companies, the text also contemplates “the absence of any request to carry out a work service or communication initiative” whether from the company, the person to whom it delegates or even a third party with a commercial relationship with the employee. It also proposes that the employer also guarantee the employee’s right “not to be located” outside of the aforementioned working hours.

Posters in favor of digital disconnection. Ministry of Labour and Social Economy

Collective bargaining

Although a dozen countries have regulations on digital rest, one of the pioneers in this recognition is France. In 2017, the Loi Work (Labor Law), or Loi Khomri (named after the Minister of Labour who promoted it, Myriam El Khomri), which grants workers the right to disconnect and requires companies to “implement devices to regulate the use of digital devices” in order to “ensure respect for rest and holiday time” as well as “their personal and family life”.

However, the legal text does not include a definition of what digital disconnection should be, and leaves its determination to the result of collective bargaining in each case. In France, companies with union representation negotiate annually on various issues, including pay, working hours, the distribution of added value in the company, the quality of work or measures to promote professional equality between men and women.

In other European countries, such as Italy, only those workers who combine face-to-face work with teleworking (called teleworking workers) are allowed to work from home. Agile), have this right. In Belgium, the details of the terms and conditions, as well as the implementation of digital tools that ensure rest times and “work-life balance” must also be agreed with the unions. However, the law – which was activated on April 1, 2023 and is binding on all employees of companies with 20 or more employees – does not provide for specific sanctions if it is breached.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter