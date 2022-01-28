The azulgrana team has a delicate situation in the right lane of the defensive demarcation. The troops present do not fully convince Xavi Hernández and, for this reason, part of the rumors point to reinforcing it.
The Catalan coach has Sergiño Dest, Moussa Wagué, Daniel Alves and Sergi Roberto as available players for the right back. At the moment, the Spanish-Brazilian seems to be the chosen one, but his experience (38) makes it difficult to plan long-term with him. That is why some names have sounded like the following:
The 20-year-old Brazilian is a regular at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he has four assists in 26 games so far this season. He has been related to the Barça team through the web portal signings.net. He shares a representation agency with Norberto Murara “Neto” and the defender of the subsidiary Igor Gomes, with which contact is simple. He has a contract until 2025.
The 21-year-old Spaniard left the club after four years (2015-2019) at La Masia and tried his luck at Borussia Dortmund after reaching free agency. In the Bundesliga he has had moments of good performance, but he has been out since May 1, 2021, when the cruciate ligament was torn. According signings.net, from Can Barça there would be a will to repatriate him, but he has a contract until 2024.
The Chelsea captain has also been placed in the orbit of the Barcelona club. Several media outlets have mentioned the culé’s interest in the Spaniard, who has just over five months left on his contract with the London team. He would bring experience and versatility, given that he performs well as a right back and as a defender in defense of three central defenders.
The Belgian sounded to land on loan for the remainder of the season in exchange for Sergiño Dest making the inverted trip to Dortmund. This operation transcended in the media, but has not returned to have weight with the passing of days.
The Moroccan and Dutch has openly shown his willingness to leave Ajax Amsterdam when his contract ends in June. It is one of the most offensive options on the list and is one of the favorites to arrive for the month of July.
#sides #sound #Barcelona
Leave a Reply