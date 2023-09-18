The right consummates its rebellion against low emission zones (ZBE). The mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier García Albiol (PP), announced this Monday that the Badalona City Council – which he has presided over with an absolute majority since last June – will approve in the next plenary session to request a three-year moratorium on the application of fines in its low emissions zone (ZBE), which came into force this year and was scheduled to fine from January 1, 2024. The Climate Change Law requires that the 151 Spanish municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants already have one of these areas restricted traffic, although for now only 14 have it (including Badalona). The central government responds that it will supervise all projects financed by Next Generation European funds – two million euros in the case of Badalona – which the municipality will have to return if they do not launch the project as promised.

Low emission zones (ZBE) are areas, mostly located in the center of cities, in which the circulation or parking of older vehicles is limited, according to the label system of the General Directorate of Traffic ( DGT). Those cars and motorcycles without a label usually have access prohibited (at certain times, or at any time), cars with B or C labels may (or may not) have some restriction, while Eco and Zero (electric) cars can circulate without issues. They serve to improve air quality and the health of citizens.

The usual thing is that the ZBEs are launched with an information period, without fines, but after a few months they begin to fine violators. This is what happened with Madrid Central – the first area of ​​this type in Spain – where in 2019 the newly elected mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, tried to implement a moratorium on the fines that the judges imposed “to protect health and the environment.” atmosphere”.

The ordinance that accompanies the ZBE of Badalona establishes that cars without a DGT environmental label cannot circulate on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Initially, to the offending vehicles, the City Council is sending informative letters warning that as of next January 1 it will begin to fine. The expected penalty is 200 euros for passenger cars with up to eight seats and motorcycles (with a 30% increase for repeat offenders). The initial idea was that seven months later, starting July 1, 2024, vans, trucks and buses would also be sanctioned.

Now, The mayor of Badalona paralyzes this plan, which remains in the air. “We approved postponing until 2027 the entry into force of the ZBE in Badalona—which had to come into force on January 1, 2024—. “You cannot punish neighbors to change their car in the middle of such a difficult economic time,” he said in a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter). Albiol, who hopes to approve the measure in the plenary session on September 25, has also highlighted that his government is working to improve air quality and is “committed to the sustainability and health” of the city.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition responds. “It is the worst example of denialism and regression. Making it known during mobility week shows that they don’t care about the health of their citizens,” a spokesperson told EL PAÍS. And she warns: “The Badalona City Council has received European funds to implement its low emissions zones. The Government will supervise all the projects and will have to return the amounts if they do not implement them in the manner and on time.”

In fact, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has also criticized the measure: “The mayor of the PP, against the law and the health of the neighbors, celebrates the week of European mobility recognizing that he does not plan to do anything by public transportation in their city or by non-motorized mobility. “Nothing about the money received for the ZBE and public transport,” she noted in X. Air pollution kills 200 people in Badalona every year, according to figures from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health. The advertisement also coincides with the PM10 particle pollution warning —caused mostly by cars— in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona.

According to data from the Ministry of Transport, the City Council has received almost two million European Next Generation funds for sustainable mobility measures, which include more than one million for the implementation of the ZBE, 540,000 euros for the urbanization of the Interchange area. of the Can Ruti Campus, and more than 300,000 to improve the efficiency of the town’s bus network. In total, 1.9 million, of which the City Council has already received 1.3 million. It is those funds that are at risk. In the case of the ZBE action, the Badalona City Council, in its latest report referring to the first half of 2023, to which EL PAÍS has had access, reports that the action was not yet completed, but that it had already been put out to tender. and awarded.

The measure has unnerved environmentalists. “Badalona’s approach is unacceptable, they are breaking the law,” denounces Miguel Ángel Ceballos, spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción. “There is a legal and moral obligation on the part of city councils to protect the health of citizens, and delaying an essential measure for air quality such as ZBEs leaves their most vulnerable citizens, such as children, the elderly and people with illnesses, unassisted.” cardiorespiratory”, he continues. And he concludes: “This type of rebellious attitude towards compliance with the Climate Change Law seems disgraceful to us. “We are going to study administrative and judicial actions.”

Right front against traffic restrictions

Badalona’s decision is part of the right-wing front against traffic restrictions. Thus, Gijón has once again allowed cars without a label (the oldest ones) to park and has announced that it will reduce its future limited traffic area to its minimum expressionsomething that Valladolid will also do; while Castellón and Lorca (Murcia) have requested a moratorium to install them later. Majadahonda (Madrid) and Elche announced at the beginning that they refused to implement them, although now they say that they will comply with the law.

A few days ago, Ecological Transition launched a tool to see the status of ZBEs in Spain. For now, there are only 14 in force (some with fines, others without), including the one in Badalona. Around 120 locations are already working to launch theirs. Meanwhile, another 18 have not even started the procedures (or have not notified the ministry): these are Tres Cantos (Madrid), Valdemoro (Madrid), Motril (Granada), Barakaldo (Bizkaia), Ferrol (A Coruña), Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona), Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), Mijas (Málaga), Calvià (Mallorca), Orihuela (Alicante), Aranjuez (Madrid), Coslada (Madrid), Arganda del Rey (Madrid), Telde (Gran Canaria), San Cristóbal de la Laguna (Tenerife), Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife) and Arona (Tenerife).

See also A video of a groom "taking revenge on his bride" at the wedding... and the police are chasing him Controversy with traffic restrictions Low-emission zones are usually controversial at the beginning, although most citizens later verify their positive effects in reducing traffic and improving air quality. The PP denounced Madrid Central in court and obtained its annulment, although in the end it ended up applying a similar restriction and even improved it later. Meanwhile, Barcelona was the second city in Spain to implement a ZBE. Its implementation, announced in 2018 and in force since 2020, was very controversial and changes were applied to the initial design before it came into force. Among other issues, permits were adjusted so that poor families who have unmarked cars and need them to work could circulate; or the moratoriums were extended for special vehicles (funeral, street vending) or those that require large investments, such as coaches or heavy trucks. Once applied, the Barcelona model was what inspired the ministry to extend its implementation in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants throughout Spain. Despite all this, the contentious-administrative chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) annulled the ZBE Barcelona ordinance in March 2022. The annulment, appealed by former mayor Ada Colau before the Supreme Court, responded to six appeals presented by 10 associations or unions (mostly linked to the motor or transport of people or goods), which were debated jointly by the court.

