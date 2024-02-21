Of Elena Meli

Swimming in unheated pools not only relieves hot flashes, but also other frequent symptoms of menopause, such as anxiety or mood swings

Swimming in phenomenally cold water saved my life. In the water I can do anything, all the physical and mental symptoms of menopause disappear and I feel at my best. So a 57-year-old who took part in a recent University College London study explained what swimming in or below freezing water means to her. And not the only one: research has in fact shown that This activity is a panacea for women in menopausefor many reasons.

I study The authors, who published their data on

Post Reproductive Health

interviewed over a thousand women, mostly already in menopause, to investigate the effects of swimming in cold water on climacteric symptoms. The results indicate that in 47 percent of women swimming reduced anxiety

in 34 percent has improved mood swingsin 30 percent has decreased hot flashes

, which are therefore not the main effect of a freezing dip as one might think. Similar data were also obtained on peri-menopausal participantswho were still having their periods but were starting to show symptoms of menopause including irritability, anxiety and mood swings. For the participants, swimming in unheated water is healing and two out of three practice it to reduce the symptoms of menopause; according to the data collected, the colder the water, the more evident the healing effect becomes. Many were swimming in the open and this one was greater contact with nature was further appreciated; the advantages were more evident in those who swam longer and more often. See also Zuppi: "A plan that gives confidence and hope to pass on life"

The precautions The authors point out that swimming in cold water has already been associated with benefits for health, on mood and stress for example, while Ice baths are widely studied for their possible benefits even in athletesfor the effect on muscle recovery; they specify that it is not necessary to dive into a frozen lake, but rather it is advisable to take some precautions. The cold can cause a thermal shock and encourage alterations in heart rhythm, by exaggerating you could expose yourself to hypothermia. If you choose to swim in natural lakes or streams, the risk of infection due to the presence of microorganisms cannot be ruled out, the researchers specify. Perhaps it is better to go to the swimming pool, preferring those that are not too heated: it is important to do physical activity and swimming has a peculiar invigorating power and control of menopause symptoms which makes it particularly suitable for women over fifty. See also "THE TASTE OF HEALTH": Full speed ahead…if you know what you're drinking

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.