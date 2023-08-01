After the elimination of bike lanes and Equality departments, the right opens a new front in the cities: several municipalities governed by PP and Vox seek to reduce or delay the low emission zones (ZBE) despite the European obligation. Gijón once again allows cars without a label to park (the oldest ones) and will reduce its future limited traffic area to its minimum expressionsomething that Valladolid will also do; Castellón and Lorca (Murcia) have requested a moratorium to install them later, while in Majadahonda (Madrid) and Elche they refuse to start them up, as agreed in their government program, although Elche now says that it will comply with the law.

“Not establishing low emission zones is breaking the rules. You cannot take steps back in the fight against the climate emergency”, respond sources from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The Climate Change Law requires that the 149 municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants already have an ZBE in place, but for now it only works in 14: the four new ones compared to the previous count by EL PAÍS are those of A Coruña, Badalona (Barcelona ), Córdoba and La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz).

The new City Council of Gijón (where PP and Vox govern with Foro Asturias) already allows vehicles without a DGT label, the oldest and most polluting, to park again in the ORA zone -which occupies most of the center-, something prohibited in the previous legislature. “The previous municipal team had created a subterfuge that made non-compliance with regulated parking pass off as an environmental infraction,” justifies a municipal spokesman. One measure, that of favoring the car, in line with the new name of the branch department, which has changed the order of the words: before it was Mobility and Environment and now it becomes Traffic, Mobility and Public Transport ( there is another Environment).

In addition, they intend to decaffeinate the future ZBE, planned for the entire blue zone and for the La Calzada neighborhood, and limit it only to Cimadevilla, a very small part of the center that hardly has any traffic anymore. “Cimadevilla, as it is, can already be a low emission zone,” he explained this Sunday Pelayo Barcia, Councilor for Traffic. The City Council plans to repeal this August the Mobility Ordinance ―which regulates the future regulated traffic zone― and approve another later, and they do not foresee that this small limitation of the most polluting cars will arrive before the summer of 2024. Aurelio Martín , former Councilor for Mobility (from IU), criticizes this measure: “It will be a hoax to pretend that they comply with the legislation. It is noteworthy that the mayor [Carmen Moriyón, de Foro] approve these measures that go against public health, being a doctor ”.

Jesús Julio Carnero, the new mayor of Valladolid (PP), announced before the May elections that his intention was to “reduce to the minimum expression” the future low emission zone of the city. A municipal spokeswoman confirms that this will be the case: “The intention of the City Council is to reduce the LEZ with respect to the claims of the previous team. The new dimensions have not yet been established.” The establishment will take place at the end of 2024 and will occupy only the historic center, when previously it was expected to occupy a larger area, with a perimeter of about three kilometers —for comparison, Madrid Central has five. The new consistory has also changed the name of the department, which goes from Mobility to Traffic, and has declared the city a “car-friendly city”. Luis Vélez, former socialist councilor for Mobility, points out: “We have received 22 million euros from European Next Generation funds for actions related to sustainable mobility and LEZs. If they are reversed or not done as planned, there is a risk that they will have to return them.

Signatures against traffic limitation

The then opposition spokesperson in Castellón, Begoña Carrasco (PP), participated in 2022 in a collection of signatures against the limitation of traffic in her city. Already as councilor, she has requested a moratorium to delay the arrival of the ZBE in the municipality until the end of 2025, as confirmed by a municipal spokesperson. “We do not share the project of the previous government, which provides for the closure to traffic of 745,000 square meters of urban area,” said Carrasco a few days ago. It is the same as announced by the City Council of Lorca (Murcia)who has not responded to this newspaper’s request.

Majadahonda (Madrid) has gone further, forced by law to create an ZBE but whose consistory voted last February -at the request of Vox- that it would not start it up, also criticizing the “climate religion of the West”. The new Majariego municipal team (PP) has not announced any change regarding that announcement, nor has it responded to this newspaper. Meanwhile, in their government agreement in Elche (Alicante), PP and Vox also agreed to dispense with “the imposition of low emission zones” in the town. In a concise response, a municipal spokesman from Elche now points out: “We are going to do everything that the legislation establishes.”

Sources from the Ministry for Ecological Transition respond to this challenge: “In December last year we approved the royal decree that regulates low emission zones (ZBE) with which we seek to contribute to improving air quality and mitigating climate change by promoting active mobility and the recovery of public space. Measures aimed at reducing pollution cannot be relaxed. There can be no steps back in the fight against the climate emergency. Not establishing low emission zones is skipping the rules, skipping a royal decree”.

The department headed by Teresa Ribera adds: “The Government is fighting in Brussels to make air quality regulations much more demanding, while the right tries to ignore pollution and hinder policies that seek to stop the climate emergency.” In addition, she points out that those who do not install these areas risk the loss of European funds.

1,500 million for sustainable mobility

In fact, the Ministry of Transport has distributed 1,500 million euros of European Next Generation funds to adapt cities to sustainable mobility —with pedestrianization, bike lanes, electric buses and other measures—, and establish low emission zones. In the first call alone, it approved 62 ZBE implementation projects in each locality, as well as 30 complementary actions for their implementation or reinforcement of existing ones. Then there has been a second, with more benefited cities. According to the call, the deadlines for the execution of these works must end before 2024, so that the City Councils that fail to comply with or modify the projects risk having to return the European funds.

The Climate Change Law requires that the 149 municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants already have an ZBE in place. These are traffic areas limited to the most polluting vehicles, normally based on DGT labels. Ecological Transition sources report that, for now, they only have evidence that 14 have done so. The four new ones compared to the previous EL PAÍS count are in A Coruña (in La Marina and Ciudad Vieja), Badalona (largely from the urban area), Córdoba (coincides with the old restricted traffic area) and La Línea de la Concepción (in the Princesa Sofía park).

These are added to those already existing in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Cornellà de Llobregat, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Pamplona, ​​Pontevedra, Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Seville and Zaragoza (these last two came into force at the beginning of the year). . In addition, there are three towns with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants where ZBE is in force: Esplugues de Llobregat, Sant Adrià del Besòs and Sant Joan Despí, all of them in the Barcelona metropolitan area.

