For many of the Spaniards who read me, the Transition is not a distant memory, but a fresh one. After almost 50 years, Spanish democracy – like all democracy – has had successes and failures. Moments of great light, and difficult circumstances. But that treasure, the right of the people to choose their future, is the greatest heritage of the Spanish people.

That is precisely the flag that has moved us every day since we assumed the presidential candidacy of the democratic forces: the right of Venezuelans to choose their future. And the people spoke clearly on July 28: a fair, free, plural and democratic Venezuela is today the cause around which we are united. Venezuela is no longer a polarized country, as it was in other times of our recent history. In all regions, in all social classes, in all professions and beliefs, the desire of Venezuelans for things to change was evident. On July 28, we also ratified that we want to live in peace: in the future of which we dream, peace is our home, democracy is the door to reach it and the vote is the key to open it. Now we have the even greater task of joining together to achieve this: people, leaders and the international community rowing in the same direction so that our victory at the polls becomes a concrete reality.

Faced with this undeniable reality, there are sectors of the government that want to take the country down a different path. On election night, the National Electoral Council announced results that two weeks later have not been able to be verified. In the shadow of a lie, the people have been the victims of a violent attack by repressive forces at the service of those who seek to ignore what is felt in the streets and what is in the ballot boxes. Outside Venezuela, all kinds of actors have questioned the integrity of the announced results: from the European Union and sister countries in the region such as Brazil and Colombia, to organizations that were invited to observe the electoral process such as the Carter Center.

In response to this, the Command with Venezuela has organized a titanic effort to defend the vote, in which hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans participated, willing to risk their lives, their families and their future to protect the mandate of the ballot box. This work allowed us to compile and publish the vast majority of voting records that support our victory. Anyone in the country and around the world can verify the results and see the individual records of each voting table. in this link.

The principle that guides us in this difficult moment is respect for popular sovereignty. And the demand to enforce the sovereign’s voice is simple: we want the National Electoral Council to allow the verification of the results through the publication, review and verification of the minutes in each electoral table in the country. The accompaniment of the international community in this process would be fundamental to guarantee the due compliance of our Constitution and the Organic Law of Electoral Processes.

From this corner, we reaffirm our commitment to talk and negotiate with whoever is necessary to advance toward a new democracy where all Venezuelans fit in. And we do so in defense of each vote cast on July 28. Because behind each of those votes lies the hope of a family to be reunited, the desire of a grandfather to be able to see his grandchildren, the dream of a young man to progress in the land where he was born and the conviction that Venezuelans are spiritually prepared to have a democracy where enemies do not exist.

