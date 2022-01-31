This is the story of two twin sisters, Iris and Hera, practically identical at birth. Our story is dystopian in a way, negative by today’s standards: the destiny of the two twins was to separate from a very young age and end up in places extremely remote from each other. A few months before her 3rd birthday, Iris, who missed her sister but didn’t know where she was, had her picture taken, made multiple copies, and sent them in all directions, hoping that one of them would find her. his sister. Hera did something similar, they were like two drops of water for a reason, identical even in her thoughts. Taking into account that each one did not know the whereabouts of the other, those letters traveled a long time, without reaching her addressee, it was unlikely.

One day, Hera, who already had 90 years behind her, received a letter, opened it and found a photo inside. She saw the photo, and it reminded her of something. She compared it to one of her own, and she recognized herself from when she was only 3 years old. It was a photo of Iris, her twin sister separated from her almost a lifetime ago! Where would her sister Iris be right now? What would she look like? Would he have had friends of hers, would he have married and started a family like her? Hera liked to think that the life of her twin had been the same as hers, full of experiences, some happier than others. Perhaps what surrounded her from her would not have been exactly the same, but neither could it have been so different in what was important, for a reason they were almost identical sisters!

But there were also more disturbing thoughts in his mind. Was Iris still alive? He thought about contacting her and sending her another photo of her, but it might take longer than the 87 years that had passed since her sister sent hers. Melancholy, it was suggested that she, at 90 years old, right now could only know how her sister Iris was at 3 years old. They shared a moment in time actually separated by a whole existence and different life paths.

Hera kept turning it over. If Iris was doing something right now, if she was still living, but she wasn’t there to see it with her eyes, did her sister really exist? He then understood something more of the famous phrase and related disquisitions of philosophers like Descartes or Hume: “If a tree falls in a forest with no one around, does it make a sound?” If she couldn’t see or hear her sister right now, it’s like she doesn’t exist. But how sad to think of something like that! She almost lived better when she didn’t know about her sister Iris, it was terrifying to see that reality wasn’t like what she knew until now.

This story with two twins can be the story of two galaxies if we multiply it by 155 million every year. The farthest known galaxy right now, GN-z11, our Iris, sent “pictures” of itself in all directions in the form of electromagnetic waves when the universe was about 400 million years old, only 3% of its current age. At that time, a sister galaxy, perhaps twin, Hera, which by our standards today was not so far from her, was actually the Milky Way itself, with a lifetime ahead.

Today, at almost 14,000 million years of age of the universe, the 90 years of the Hera of our history, we finally know what GN-z11 is like. Or perhaps we should say what GN-z11 was like 13.6 billion years ago. What is the right now for the universe? Is it the union of our present on Earth with what we can really know about GN-z11, which is what happened to it a long time ago, together with what we know about other galaxies that are closer and whose light has traveled less time and, therefore, allows us to know the universe in earlier times? Or is right now something that we would say exists even though we cannot know it, we have no information about it, nor will we have it for a long time, perhaps never, because our species will disappear sooner?

More questions: where is it, or should I ask when it exists (or create a new cosmological adverb where when), GN-z11? Is there someone in the galaxy that GN-z11 evolved into that is receiving photons from our Milky Way? In this case they would be from our past, as we were in the Milky Way 13.6 billion years ago (neither the Sun nor the Earth existed then). Is there someone in another galaxy coeval with GN-z11? If that other galaxy exists and its light has not yet reached us, it would have followed its own timeline that has not yet crossed ours. Then we won’t be able to hear from them for a long time, when perhaps, most likely, the human race won’t even exist. So do they exist? Like the lonely tree in the middle of the forest, do they “make noise”?

The last twist of our title, to close the topic: does someone exist right now in a remote and physically (that is, scientifically) inaccessible part of the universe? If the answer to that question is yes, then reality exists far beyond our perception and there are aspects of existence today that we will never be able to demonstrate, mostly due to lack of time. If the answer is no, they do not exist because we do not perceive them, then it would be breaking the basis of modern cosmology, the so-called Cosmological Principle, which tells us that the universe (from a certain scale, that’s another story) is the same there. wherever you are and no matter where you look. That principle, an axiom in mathematical jargon, can be rephrased as physical laws are universal and apply to the entire cosmos. Or, going one step further, the universe at all times and in all places is governed by the same physics. If so, and nothing has been said to the contrary so far, although it hasn’t been proven either, as a good axiom, if the universe is roughly the same everywhere at any given time, it would seem that whatever GN-z11 has evolved into , and in any galaxy that shares with us what we could call a “disjointed and immeasurable right now” (that is, we have no information about it, it is impossible), right now the necessary conditions for the appearance of life must have been given. By the same token, the conditions for the existence of intelligent life must also have been met. If this were not the case, we would be unique in the universe, a very anthropocentric thought, of the same style as those that over and over again throughout our history have been shown to be erroneous and even harmful to our existence.

We conclude with some questions about what we want to be. A Hera who nostalgically knows about the Iris of the past and resigns herself to never being able to contact her? An Iris who doesn’t know and may never know anything about her sister? Or do we want to be someone who even wants to know what happened and where that letter that Iris sent to Hera went and send our own letter back? There are people for everything, they say a bullfighter commented.

Pablo G. Perez Gonzalez He is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB/CSIC-INTA).

cosmic void it is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sanchez Blazquez, full professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eve Villaverresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology.

