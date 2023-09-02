Of Christine Brown

Mixing certain ingredients into smoothies can affect your body’s ability to absorb flavanols, compounds that are good for your heart and cognitive health. The tricks to keep the creaminess

Smoothies, also called, with a trendy term, smoothies, are easy to prepare, quick and versatile because they can be made with any fruit or vegetable you have on hand. They are also a handy way to store valuable nutrients. However to get the maximum benefits for health, attention should be paid to right combination of fruit. According to a new study published in the journal Food and Function of the Royal Society of Chemistry some ingredients can hinder the absorption of valuable antioxidants. the case, for example, of the banana: according to what researchers have discovered, enzymes polyphenol oxidase (PPO) present in high quantities in this fruit, responsible for the browning of fruit and vegetables, reduce the bioavailability of polyphenolsin particular they reduce the absorption of flavanols, healthy for the heart. This happens when the banana combined with ingredients that are rich in flavanols, such as i berries.

What are flavanols The study looked at smoothies to test how polyphenol oxidase levels affect the absorption of flavanols found in foods. Flavanols are a group of bioactive compounds which are good for the heart and cognitive health and are found naturally in apples, pears, blueberries, blackberries, grapes, cocoa: all common ingredients in smoothies. We tried to understand, on a practical level, how a food and a food preparation such as a banana-based smoothie could influence the absorption of flavanols explains Javier Ottavianilead author of the study and researcher in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition. See also Tumors, over 1,800 euros a year spent out of pocket by Italian patients (especially in the North)

The experiment To understand whether the consumption of fruit-based smoothies containing PPO could affect the absorption of flavanols, the researchers gave two groups of participants to drink a banana smoothie, which has naturally high PPO activity, and a smoothie made from berries, which have naturally low PPO activity. Participants also hired a flavanol capsule. The researchers then analyzed the blood and urine samples to measure the amount of flavanols in the body after drinking the smoothie and taking the supplement. Who had taken the banana smoothie had the84% lower body flavanol levels compared to the control group that ate cranberry juice. We were very surprised to see how quickly adding a single banana reduced the level of flavanols absorbed into the body, Ottaviani said. This highlights how food preparation and combinations can affect the absorption of compounds in foods.

Lemon to deactivate polyphenol oxidase enzymes Polyphenol oxidase enzymes are particularly active in the case of smoothies, which combine leffect of oxygen in the air (the high-speed blend of the smoothie incorporates air) and theeffect of destroyed plant cell walls from the smoothie (the more the walls are broken, the more the PPOs are activated) he explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist. However, PPOs are deactivated with a weak acid – he adds – and the mechanism by which we put lemon juice in fruit salads that contain apples or bananas: they no longer turn brown because the weak acidity deactivates PPOs. See also Fontana, 'Institutions promote scientific research for multiple sclerosis'

The combination to keep flavanol absorption high According to the recommendations of the United States Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics one should consume from 400 to 600 milligrams of flavanols per day for good cardiometabolic health. To do it in the best way, the researchers therefore suggest preparing smoothies combining fruits rich in flavanols such as berries, pears and apples with other ingredients with low PPO activity and therefore do not reduce the absorption of flavanols such as pineapples, oranges or mangoes. If you want to leave the PPOs alone and inactive, eat the fruit in pieces and with the peel, without blending it and shortly after having cut it; which, by the way, also features the advantage of a glycemic load more favorable than the smoothie also recommends Erzegovesi. Certainly the banana adds sweetness and makes the smoothies creamy, it is not easy to give them up: If you really don’t want to sacrifice the pampering effect of the banana in the smoothie – advises the nutritionist – add the juice of one lemon to the fruit before you start blending it. Another important thing: milk also reduces the bioavailability of polyphenols, so it is better not to add it to smoothies also because, unlike PPOs, lemon juice does not deactivate the chelating effect of milk on polyphenols. See also Heat waves, people with Alzheimer's and dementia most at risk

But bananas are not banned Bananas are not to be avoided: they are a great fruit to eat or to be used in smoothies. The advice not to combine them with fruits or ingredients rich in flavanols such as blueberries, grapes or cocoa. Better yet to eat it separately so as not to deprive the smoothie of antioxidant polyphenols concludes Erzegovesi.