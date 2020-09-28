France yesterday renewed half of the seats in the Senate, where it is expected that the Chamber will continue to be controlled by the right and that environmentalists will manage to create a parliamentary group, pending the final results. “The Senate majority of the right and center has been supported,” Senate President Gérard Larcher wrote on Twitter shortly after the first electoral data began to emerge.

French senators are elected by indirect universal suffrage for a term of six years. Every three years, half of the hemicycle is renewed. Today 172 of the 348 Senate seats were up for grabs. The French were not called to the polls on Sunday. Senators have been elected by an electoral body of 87,000 “big voters.” This electoral body is made up of deputies, provincial and regional councilors and delegates from city councils. The latter are the most numerous, since they constitute 95% of the delegates.

The right would retain control of the chamber thanks to an alliance of the Republican party and the Centrist Union. The Socialist Party would remain as the second force in the Senate. The Republic on the March, President Emmanuel Macron’s party, is expected to suffer another electoral setback. The poor results of La República en Marcha in the municipal elections last June have not allowed the party to increase its presence among the 87,000 large voters, who are the ones who voted in these elections.

Macron’s party, a personalist force with little local roots, would nonetheless maintain its own group. Thirteen of his seats were not up for grabs in this Senate election, so he was in no danger of losing the parliamentary group.

Surprise?



The great unknown in these elections was whether or not the Europa Ecología Los Verdes (EELV) party would be able to form a parliamentary group, boosted by its success in the municipal elections in June. Ecologist Senator Esther Benbassa announced that “there will be a green group in the Senate,” which she says is “excellent news for ecology.” In order to form your own group it is necessary to have a minimum of 10 seats. Before the renewal of its members, the Senate had seven parliamentary groups. In the outgoing Senate, Republicans had 144 seats; the Socialists, 71 seats; and the Centrista Union, 51 seats. Macron’s party had 23 seats.

Since the beginning of the Fifth Republic, in 1958, the French Senate has been controlled by the right, except between 2011 and 2014 when the forces of the left had an advantage. The French Senate, the upper house of Parliament, is in charge of voting laws together with the National Assembly. In addition, it is the Chamber of representation of territorial entities (municipalities, provinces and regions) and of French residents abroad.