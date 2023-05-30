The right was the big winner of the second round of municipal elections in Italy this Monday (29), taking the best in six provincial capitals and conquering strongholds of the left, such as Ancona, capital of the Marche region, where the progressives have governed for more than three decades.

Between Sunday (28) and Monday, Italy held an election in which the inhabitants of 41 municipalities went to the polls in the second round, after none of the candidates managed a majority of more than 50% in the first round, held on 14 and 15th May.

The main disputes took place in seven provincial capitals: Vicenza, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Ancona and Brindisi, as well as around one hundred municipalities in Sicily and Sardinia.

With the counting completed, the candidates supported by the conservative coalition formed by the Brothers of Italy, League and Força Italia parties won most of these disputes: Massa, Pisa, Siena, Brindisi and Ancona, while in Terni an independent civic list, but close to the right.

The results were therefore interpreted nationally by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, as an endorsement of her government, just nine months after her victory in the general elections.

“I want to thank all the citizens who chose to trust the center-right, rewarding our good government, our proposals and our concreteness”, celebrated Meloni in a video published on social networks.

Of all the victories, the most symbolic is that of Ancona, administered by the left for more than three decades and which the new Democratic Party (PD), led by Elly Schlein, intended to maintain.

The new leader of social democracy in Italy not only lost that important seat, but also failed to regain the Tuscan cities of Pisa and Siena, where the results of the first round were very close, and only won, with a margin of 1%, in Vicenza, where his party ran on a list alongside the centrist parties Italia Viva and Azione.

In the first round, the progressives only managed to keep Brescia and Treamo among the largest municipalities.

“It is a clear defeat. These are local elections, but they show that the wind is still blowing strongly in favor of the right,” admitted the Italian opposition leader at the party’s national headquarters in Rome.

In the first round, the right won in Treviso, Imperia and Sondrio (north) and Latina (centre), confirming the good electoral performance of the conservative coalition.

In addition, elections were also held in 39 municipalities in Sicily, four of which are provincial capitals: Catania, Trapani, Ragusa and Siracusa, and 128 other locations in Sardinia.

According to exit polls, the right would have swept Catania, Sicily’s second most populous city, with more than 60% of the vote, making a runoff unnecessary.

The result in that city was especially symbolic because the three conservative leaders – Meloni (Brothers of Italy), Matteo Salvini (Liga) and Antonio Tajani (Forza Italia) – traveled there to promote their candidate, Enrico Trantino, who faced Maurizio Caserta, supported by the PD and the 5 Star Movement (M5S), in a new attempt at an alliance between the two opposition parties.