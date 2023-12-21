Thursday, December 21, 2023, 16:43



The Lorca bullfighter Paco Ureña will be locked up with six bulls from different farms in the Lorca bullring on March 30. It will be on “a very bullfighting date in the city, the Saturday of Glory,” as revealed this Thursday by the mayor, Fulgencio Gil. With this great bullfighting celebration the Sutullena bullring will be reopened after the rehabilitation works of the historic building, which was closed in 2011 due to the serious damage caused by the earthquakes.

Gil specified that on his instructions the first bull to step into the albero will be from the iron of Juan Pedro Domecq, a livestock farm that has its origins in that of the Duke of Veragua, which was the one that inaugurated the Lorca bullring in 1892.

The animal's head will be dissected as a trophy and will go to the collections of the bullring museum in memory of this historic moment. The museum will be set up in one of the rooms in the outer ring of the square, as well as the old infirmary and the chapel, which will also be open to visitors. According to the mayor, the Local Development Department is finalizing the work on the plaza, which will be completely completed in February to prepare for the bullfighting event the following month.

Gil announced that the City Council will be the promoter of the bullfighting events held in Lorca. It is also planned that over the next year the hospitality venues in the arena will be launched and the basis for holding cultural, social and sporting events will also be established. The square will be, the mayor added, a tourist and cultural resource of the first magnitude.