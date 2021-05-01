London (dpa)

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will wait until he returns to football, after he was dismissed from coaching Tottenham Hotspur on April 19. Mourinho, 58, lost his job after the decline in the performance and results of the team in the second half of the season, and the fall of Tottenham from the top places in the English Premier League eligible to play in Europe. Mourinho left the club six days before the English League Cup final, which Manchester City won 1-0. Mourinho said in statements to “The Times” and reported by the British news agency “BA Media”: I have no plans. He added, “I will return to my normal life, I am feeling active.” I feel calm, I’m on vacation. He stressed: I have a lot of time to do my homework and analyze, I will wait until I return to football, not only for the right club, but for the right culture, maybe next season will be premature.