Real Madrid is having a lot of problems in the lower zone this season, the team from the capital of Spain, between injuries and missing games, has had avenues open in its defensive sector and it is a fact that cannot be denied that if it were not for the presence of Courtois within the team, perhaps the club would have conceded a much higher number of goals against and their league options would be over.
In 90min we informed you a couple of days ago that in the winter market the ranks of Real Madrid were offered the signing of Joan Cancelo under the same terms by which he arrived at Manchester City, loan with purchase option. However, Florentino and Ancelotti ruled out signing him because he has faith in the group of full-backs they have on the squad. Although, today for Real Madrid a very interesting market option opens up that they will surely think about, since it is a footballer that they have wanted for a long time.
Inter Milan requires sales to heal its finances and the club from the city of fashion is considering the sale of Denzel Dumfries, one of the footballers on its squad with the largest market ahead and who could well tempt the club from the capital of Spain to move their chips to confirm their arrival. Source affirm that the Italian team hopes to enter a maximum of 60 million for its sale, but they can negotiate downwards.
