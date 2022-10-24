Words, value judgments and intentions, and ideological and, above all, partisan bias will far outweigh numbers in the parliamentary debate on the General State Budgets for 2023. Between Wednesday and Thursday, Congress will debate the seven amendments to the totality presented by as many other political groups with the request that the accounts not be processed and be returned to the Government. No less than 190 deputies will prevent it and the bill will begin its journey.

The Government will defend that they are the budgets that Spain needs at the moment, despite the fact that the forecasts for spending and income —especially the latter— are in question due to the national and international uncertainty in which they have been drawn up. The PP will not focus on the context of the crisis that is ravaging Europe, but on the fact that the Government will approve useless budgets because of the transfers it will make to those who do not want Spain. In the debate, these supposed counterparts that the popular, Vox and Ciudadanos will cite will be identity and politics, and not the negotiation, tricky and complicated, on tangible economic demands and, above all, infrastructure in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Behind what is heard this Wednesday and Thursday in Congress – where the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, will carry the full weight of the debate in which there will be many against her -, is the Budget that will be applied in Spain during 2023. However, there will be modifications through the amendments, the result of the negotiation with the allied groups and within the PSOE itself and with United We Can. There will be a struggle until the last minute before the final vote. “It’s called negotiation,” says La Moncloa with the surname that it is “budgetary” and not other matters. This negotiation, and the desire to continue, has led the ERC, PNV and Bildu to encourage the seven return amendments – defended by the PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, JuntsxCAT, CUP, Foro Asturias and the two former UPN deputies – to fail. .

The economic arguments of the PP to justify its rejection will have the invaluable nourishment of criticism from the Bank of Spain and, above all, from the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF). The popular will have this technical guarantee to reject the 2023 accounts. The government and AIReF disagree about the prospects for real growth and the evolution of inflation. Economy places growth at 2.1% and the tax authority, at 1.5%. Furthermore, this body does not see a medium-term strategy. On these bases, the PP believes it has elements to demand that the Government withdraw the Budgets.

Precisely because of the uncertainty and the impossibility of relying on certainties, the Government has foreseen two possible budgetary scenarios. Far from accepting criticism for this unusual double foresight, they value it for the need to be prepared for the eventuality of an unstable reality, always for the worse. The sign of the bet for social games will not change. The needs are many and may increase, as the war in Ukraine and its consequences for all of Europe evolve.

It will not be the anxiety of winter in Europe – an exclusive issue that, with differences, is debated in Europe, due to the direct impact on citizens – what stands out in the discourse of the defenders of the return amendments. The support for the Government of ERC, EH Bildu and the PNV —although the PP mentions the latter group less— so that there are Budgets will be relevant. In exchange for? The popular and the rest of the groups on the right already have their answer, which consists of linking support for the Budgets with Pedro Sánchez’s commitment to modify the crime of sedition in the Penal Code. Regarding the support of EH Bildu, they will say that the Government pays for it with the transfer of ETA prisoners to prisons in the Basque Country. The Executive categorically denies that the negotiation, hard and leathery with each other, has left or will exceed the broad content of budget demands.

There is much that ERC still wants to obtain from these Budgets. And the same happens with the PNV and Bildu, with the certainty that they will be the last in the legislature. The Government has always opted for the probability of obtaining support for the 2023 accounts due to the urgent need of the central and regional administrations to have a Budget in the midst of a brutal economic crisis.

The stability of the Spanish Government is a reality that helps Sánchez to lead debates and be heard, they highlight in La Moncloa. The satisfaction of the Executive, contained by the recognition that the economic situation is serious and could get worse, coexists with the verification that the opposition of the PP is following paths beyond the accounts. The popular ones will become strong in the assertion that Sánchez does not carry out social democratic policies, but of populist radicalism. The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, set these reproaches last Tuesday in the Senate. With the essential addition that Sánchez negotiates with those who do not want Spain and, therefore, he does not want his nation either. Lots of ideology and few numbers.