The artistic director of the Riga theater spoke about Khamatova’s “communications” with the Zelensky administration

The artistic director of the New Riga Theater Alvis Hermanis spoke about the “communications” of the actress Chulpan Khamatova, who left Russia, with the administration of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. About it informs “TVNZ”.

The theatrical figure, in whose institution the artist serves, noted that the administration of the head of state supports Khamatova and her act.

“I do not have the right to name names, but I know that such communication exists. Because the Ukrainian side understands that in the context of the information war, the act of Chulpan Khamatova brings the same benefits as supplying drones or humanitarian aid, ”said Hermanis.

Earlier it became known that Khamatova was recognized as the actress of the year in Latvia.

In March, the actress quit the Moscow Sovremennik Theater and left for Latvia after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.